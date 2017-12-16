Lions cruise to easy win over Bears

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played well and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled, and today’s game in Detroit was never really in doubt.

The Lions, led by Stafford as well as a defense that picked off Trubisky twice, jumped out to a 13-0 lead and cruised to a 20-10 win.

Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 237 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Trubisky gained 314 yards and threw a touchdown pass, but that was in garbage time. His two early interceptions dug a hole for the Bears that they could not dig out of, and his third interception sealed the Bears’ loss.

Two of the Lions’ interceptions were by Darius Slay, who now has an NFL-leading seven interceptions on the season.

On his last pass of the game, Stafford took a hard hit and his throwing shoulder was driven into the turf. He was slow to get up, but when he went to the sideline he was smiling and apparently unhurt.

At 8-6, the Lions remain in contention for an NFC playoff berth, although they’re going to need some help to get to the postseason. The best-case scenario for the Lions would be the Panthers, Saints and Falcons losing this week, to lessen the likelihood of both NFC wild card teams coming out of the NFC South.

At 4-10, the Bears have shown little if any improvement this season. John Fox’s job is clearly in jeopardy, and the Bears might have no choice but to begin yet another rebuilding effort this offseason. They’d like to think Trubisky will be the centerpiece of that rebuilding, but today’s game didn’t do much to inspire confidence.