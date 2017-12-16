Lions take 13-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

If the Lions are going to stay alive in the NFC playoff race, today’s game is a must-win. Halfway through, they’re doing what they need to do.

Detroit is outplaying Chicago on offense, defense and special teams, and the Lions have taken a 13-3 lead into halftime.

The Lions’ biggest play was a 58-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones, which set up the game’s only touchdown, a three-yard pass from Stafford to T.J. Jones. The Lions’ defense has also largely shut down the Bears’ offense, while the special teams has had some solid punt returns from Jamal Agnew and two field goals from Matt Prater.

The Bears’ only real highlights of the first half were a Tarik Cohen kickoff return that got called back on a holding penalty, and recovering a fumble by Detroit’s Theo Riddick just before halftime to set up a field goal.

Bears coach John Fox has played it safe, with conservative play-calling including a decision to punt on fourth-and-1 before the Lions’ touchdown drive. Fox may need to take some chances if his team is going to have any hope of making plays and getting back in the game in the second half.