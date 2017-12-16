Lions take early lead on two Matt Prater field goals

AP

The Lions have a bad habit of stalling on drives, but at least they have a good kicker.

Matt Prater kicked two early field goals, and the Lions have taken a 6-0 lead over the Bears.

The Lions’ offense has been surprisingly balanced, with 46 rushing yards and 52 passing yards in the first quarter. Tion Green and Theo Riddick split carries and were effective.

The Bears lost safety Chris Prosinski to a concussion on the first series. That was a big loss, as Prosinski was only in the starting lineup because starting safety Adrian Amos is injured and inactive.

Chicago’s offense wasn’t able to do much of anything in the first quarter. So far, it’s been all Matt Prater.