Nick Bosa: I think I’d be ready for the pros now, if the NFL would let me

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa can’t enter the 2018 NFL draft because he’s a sophomore, and league rules require players to be three years out of high school before they can turn pro. But Bosa thinks he’d be ready to make a big impact in the pros right now, if only the league would let him.

“I think I would,” Bosa told Cleveland.com. “But an extra year of development is really important. I think I’ll be a lot more ready next year.”

Nick comes from a family of first-round draft picks. His older brother, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. His father, John Bosa, went to the Dolphins with the 16th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft. His mom’s brother, Eric Kumerow, went to the Dolphins with the 16th overall pick in the 1988 NFL draft.

Some day, Nick Bosa is likely to be the fourth member of his family to be a first-round draft pick. This year he was named the Big Ten’s defensive lineman of the year (an award Joey won twice at Ohio State), and he’s undeniably an NFL talent. He’ll just have to play in college one more year before he can get there.