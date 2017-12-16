Packers activate Aaron Rodgers, cut Joe Callahan

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is officially back, and the Packers are confident enough that he’s healthy that they’re only keeping two quarterbacks on the roster.

The Packers have activated Rodgers off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to start tomorrow. Green Bay also released backup quarterback Joe Callahan, meaning the Packers only have two quarterbacks, Rodgers and Brett Hundley.

If Callahan clears waivers, he could be re-signed to the practice squad next week. If any other team wants him, he’ll be available to be claimed on Monday.

The Packers would almost certainly need to win out to make the playoffs, and it’s possible that even if they win all three of their remaining games they still won’t make it. They have an uphill battle to the postseason, but the return of Rodgers gives them a chance.