Pats downgrade Kyle Van Noy, Brandon King

Getty Images

The Patriots had listed 10 players as questionable for Sunday’s showdown in Pittsburgh. Two of them didn’t make the trip, and thus they have been downgraded to out.

Scratched are linebacker Kyle Van Noy (pictured), who has a calf injury, and safety Brandon King, who has a hamstring injury.

This means that eight other players whose status was up in the air have flown to Pennsylvania. They are defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker David Harris (ankle), receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive end Eric Lee (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot).

While making the trip doesn’t mean they’ll definitely play, not accompanying their teammates means they definitely won’t.

Van Noy, who has appeared in 12 games with 11 starts, last played on December 3 against the Bills. King likewise last played on December 3.

In a recent visit to PFT Live, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested that the Patriots kept out some of their dinged-up players on Monday night against the Dolphins in order to ensure that they’ll be good to go for the game against the Steelers.