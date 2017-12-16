Reggie Bush knows he’s done, wants to retire as a Saint

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 16, 2017, 10:18 AM EST
A couple months ago, Reggie Bush was putting out word that if any team needed a veteran running back, he was available. Now Bush realizes that isn’t happening.

“I’m done,” Bush said on NFL Network. “I’m done. I said it. It’s not breaking news. I’ve been saying it. I said it all season, I said, ‘Listen, if I don’t play this year, I’m going to retire.’ Because I’m not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league. Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out.”

Bush entered the NFL with the Saints as the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and although he later spent two years with the Dolphins, two with the Lions, one with the 49ers and one with the Bills, he still considers himself a Saint.

“The Saints know I’m coming home at some point,” Bush said. “I’m going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I’m done. For sure. I’m done.”

Although Bush never became the NFL superstar some expected him to be during his great college career at USC, he does finish his career with 10,001 all-purpose yards as a pro. His NFL career, if not a great one was at least a very good one.

5 responses to “Reggie Bush knows he’s done, wants to retire as a Saint

  1. I consider him a Saint as well. Funny part is he amassed more running yardage with the Fins and Detroit then his time with the Saints where he was used as a dual threat i.e Kamara.

  3. Tough to admit – but finished with a nice career.

    He was a playmaker who had a difficult time living up to being the number 2 pick in the 2006 draft – but still had 88 receptions as a rookie with 1310 yards from scrimmage.

    Did decent in Miami & Detroit also – tough sledding to be a HOF player with his career stats though.

  5. Reggie should have figured out he was done at the end of last season. The Bills led the league in rushing, averaging 5.8 yds. per carry. Running through the 3 & 5 holes behind Richie Incognito and Cordy Glenn, Bills backs averaged 7.1 ypc. Reggie Bush had 10+ carries behind the same line and had a negative ypc. He was the first back in the history of the league with 10+ carries to do so. Based on that fact,GM’s throughout the league certainly figured out that Reggie was done.

