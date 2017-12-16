Reggie Bush knows he’s done, wants to retire as a Saint

Getty Images

A couple months ago, Reggie Bush was putting out word that if any team needed a veteran running back, he was available. Now Bush realizes that isn’t happening.

“I’m done,” Bush said on NFL Network. “I’m done. I said it. It’s not breaking news. I’ve been saying it. I said it all season, I said, ‘Listen, if I don’t play this year, I’m going to retire.’ Because I’m not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league. Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out.”

Bush entered the NFL with the Saints as the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and although he later spent two years with the Dolphins, two with the Lions, one with the 49ers and one with the Bills, he still considers himself a Saint.

“The Saints know I’m coming home at some point,” Bush said. “I’m going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I’m done. For sure. I’m done.”

Although Bush never became the NFL superstar some expected him to be during his great college career at USC, he does finish his career with 10,001 all-purpose yards as a pro. His NFL career, if not a great one was at least a very good one.