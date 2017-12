Getty Images

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette will spend Sunday on the sideline.

The Jaguars have decided not to play Fournette as he deals with a quadriceps injury, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Fournette missed practice all week, but the Jaguars listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans. They’ve apparently decided they’d rather keep him healthy than risk an injury.

Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will likely see more carries with Fournette out.