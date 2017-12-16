Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Against New England, Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh was on the field for every defensive snap (but Miami is still done with him, right?)

The Patriots will count on Cam Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle to continue to fill the void now that RT Marcus Cannon‘s five-week absence will extend through the rest of the season.

The noise of the Superdome could make things even rougher for a struggling Jets offensive line.

The Bills will be renovating the sideline clubs at New Era Field, and ownership is privately funding the project.

The Ravens want to get TE Benjamin Watson more involved; against Pittsburgh, he wasn’t. At all.

The Bengals’ special teams haven’t been.

Browns LT Spencer Drango is bracing for an onslaught from Terrell Suggs.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant could be the key to winning against New England.

Texans RB Lamar Miller has a long run of 21 yards this year, the shortest long run of his career.

Colts TE Brandon Williams tweeted good news, a day after his scary moment on the field.

Jaguars WR Allen Hurns will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday, due to an ankle injury.

The Titans have reduced plays and focused on fundamentals as they try to fix their offensive woes.

Has QB Trevor Siemian played his last game for the Broncos?

The Chiefs weren’t surprised that nickel CB Steven Nelson bounced back the way he did after an ugly outing in New York.

With the stakes dramatically higher in Kansas City tonight, the Chargers are trying to keep things as normal as possible.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio believes WR Amari Cooper will be back this year.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee has a simple scouting report on RB Marshawn Lynch: You can’t tackle him with one guy.

Giants coach Steve Spagnulo hopes the family feud between Landon Collins and Eli Apple is over.

The Eagles were worried about, and supposedly prepared for, an injury to QB Carson Wentz.

Washington hopes a win over Arizona will get the franchise out of the “doldrums.”

The Bears need to find some receivers in the offseason.

Lions TE Eric Ebron will augment his Color Rush uniform with cleats that pay homage to the original PlayStation game.

Should the Vikings keep their heads on a swivel with Cincinnati in town?

Packers CB Davon House (fractured transverse process) hopes to return for the December 23 game vs. Minnesota.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is prepared to face 10-man coverage, if that’s what it comes to vs. Tampa.

Amini Silatolu will replace Panthers G Trai Turner (concussion) vs. Green Bay.

Saints LS Zach Wood has been practicing with linebackers to improve his tackling skills.

Should Jon Gruden want to return as head coach of the Buccaneers?

Would a win over Tennessee be the biggest one yet at the 49ers’ new stadium?

The Rams know to keep feeding RB Todd Gurley.

Seahawks S Bradley McDougald is getting it done in place of Kam Chancellor.

With nine sacks in the team’s last three games, Cardinals LB Chandler Jones would set the single-season record.