Seahawks place Kam Chancellor on injured reserve, waive Mark Glowinski

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

They finally made the move to place strong safety Kam Chancellor on injured reserve. Chancellor had remained on the team’s active roster for the last month despite already being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a neck injury. The Seahawks continued to carry him on their roster for salary cap purposes.

Seattle also waived guard Mark Glowinski, who has started 19 games for Seattle over the past three seasons. He started all 16 games at left guard for Seattle last season and the first two games of this year at right guard before losing his starting job.

In the place of Chancellor and Glowinski, the Seahawks promoted linebacker Kache Palacio and cornerback Mike Davis from their practice squad.

The promotion of Palacio provides Seatle with additional depth at linebacker as K.J. Wright is doubtful to play Sunday due to a concussion and Bobby Wagner is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Tyson, a sixth-round pick in May’s NFL draft, has spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad. He serves as a hedge for Byron Maxwell and Justin Coleman, who were limited in practice during the week due to shoulder injuries.