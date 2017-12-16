Tyreek Hill 64-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 10-0 lead over Chargers

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill sprinted past Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward for a 64-yard touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs took a 10-0 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter.

Hayward, who is playing despite a calf injury, couldn’t contain Hill in man coverage as Hill scored the first touchdown of the night.

The Chiefs have been able to take advantage of several errors by the Chargers in gaining their advantage. After a muffed punt by the Chiefs, the Chargers were unable to recover a loose ball they had several chances at to gain possession. Kansas City marched 82 yards on the ensuing possession that ended with a 31-yard Harrison Butker field goal to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

Just prior to the Chiefs touchdown drive, Austin Ekeler was unable to keep his momentum from carrying a punt into the end zone for a touchback as he attempted to down the ball. With the additional 19 yards of cushion, the Chiefs were able to hit Hill for the touchdown to build an two-score advantage before halftime.