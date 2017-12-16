Tyreek Hill, Melvin Gordon trade TDs as Chiefs take 10-6 lead into halftime

Getty Images

A 2-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon capped a 75-yard scoring drive for the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Kansas City Chiefs still hold a 10-6 lead at halftime.

Harrison Butker missed a 52-yard field goal wide left with just seven seconds left in the half and a Philip Rivers Hail Mary was swatted down by Travis Kelce to keep the four-point advantage at the break.

Kicking woes continue for the Chargers as well as Travis Coons missed the extra point wide left after Gordon’s touchdown got the Chargers on the board.

The Chiefs built an early lead taking advantage of some Chargers mishaps. After a 31-yard field goal by Harrison Butker got the Chiefs on the board, Tyreek Hill beat Casey Hayward for a 64-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 10-0 lead.

The Chargers had a chance to recover a muffed punt and an opportunity to pin the Chiefs inside the 5-yard line on another punt only to bungle both plays. The Chiefs scored on each of the ensuing possessions to build their early cushion.

Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale and linebacker Denzel Perryman, and Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones all left the field with injuries in the latter stages of the second quarter. Perryman was carted to the locker room right before halftime with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.