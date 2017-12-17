Aaron Rodgers expects to play next week, Packers don’t say if he will

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 6:28 PM EST
AP

The Packers got quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup on Sunday, but Rodgers’ presence wasn’t enough to get them past the Panthers in a 31-24 loss.

The loss drops Green Bay to 7-7 on the year and leaves them without a realistic hope of advancing to the postseason. Given that Rodgers is less than 100 percent recovered from his broken collarbone, that will lead some to wonder if the team will turn back to Brett Hundley to play out the string.

Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t say what the Packers will do after the game, but Rodgers said he plans on playing.

“We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I’m a little sore. I’m a competitor. Until they tell me otherwise, I’m expecting to play.”

Rodgers said he was disappointed in his performance after going 26-of-45 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while also running six times for 43 yards. He had the Packers on the move in Carolina territory late, but a fumble by wide receiver Geronimo Allison ended the competitive portion of the afternoon.

60 responses to "Aaron Rodgers expects to play next week, Packers don't say if he will

  1. If the Packers have no shot for the post-season, Rodgers needs to sit down and continue to heal…. there’s no question in my mind that he’s rushing himself back. Recipe for disaster.

  3. Man Packers fans were talking so much jive, the Vikings are overrated this, Rodgers is going to run the table that, ect…

    Don’t be a sissy, let the man play next week. Anthony Barr is coming to town, now isn’t the time to chicken out.

  4. Please let him play so the Vikings can pulverize him. After Atlanta wins tomorrow night, GB is out of the hunt officially. But don’t let that make the decision if he plays or not. Let him play, and let him take a beating like the coward he is.

    No Pack No

    Skol Vikings

  5. I will not be surprised 10-6 team misses the playoffs in the NFC

    Dallas
    GB
    PNX

    better luck next year; you are mathematically alive but the reality is You
    have been officially eliminated given that you have the same changes of making the playoffs as the 8-8 Cardinals.

  6. I get that the Packers played Rodgers bc they needed to win out to make the playoffs, and no way do they beat the Panthers without #12. But now that they’re done, and Rodgers threw 3 picks in part bc he isn’t 100%, there is no reason to play him again this year. If they play him and he gets injured or re-injured, they just dig a bigger hole for the future for no reason.

  12. jermainewiggins says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:53 pm
    why aren’t they still bragging about their “world championships”?

    Whatjusthappened?!?!?!?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    They realize that’s all they have, the past.

  16. I like how people say “kiss the rings” like they personally have them for watching a team on TV. Quit being sour grapes the one time the Packers aren’t handed the division.

  18. Dont teams get it, keep your QB off the field until the injury is fully healed. There is no need to rush them back because it can lead to far worse consequences, just look at our colts with Lucks injury.

  21. Viking fans are so cute, you can’t put up Christmas decorations in schools in Minnesota and they support Al Franken a pervert , one post calls Rodgers ( a Super Bowl MVP) a coward? The guy played to help his team with a rod in his shoulder and another fan calls next weeks game the Packers Super bowl , just too funny ,you probably all know that you might make it to the Super Bowl in your own stadium and of course lose . That would be the icing on the cake for your franchise.

  22. you know the famous ice bowl? packer fans consider that an NFL championship. over the Cowboys in 1967. they won that game and played the Cheifs in super bowl 2 a week or two later as NFL champions in the second NFL – ALF championship game. and won the super bowl, another championship. one NFL championship, one super bowl championship.

    that 1967 NFL Championship game, the ice bowl one of the greatest game played as Ive heard. counts as one of their 9 championships to packer fans.

    the Vikings beat the Browns in the 1969 final NFL championship game to represent the NFL in the NFL -AFL championship game, super bowl 4 losing to the Chiefs.
    so, one championship.

  24. My head says the Packers aren’t going to win this game, regardless of who they start. The Vikings have a chance to host all of the playoff games, including the Super Bowl. Their defense will want to put this game on their shoulders. Green Bay doesn’t stand a chance.

    My gut says — this is a trap game. The Vikings could lose it. It’s an old NFL Central rivalry and they’re playing at Lambeau in December. The Vikings are an indoor team, and they may lose some focus after winning the division.

    I’d start Rodgers. Give your team the best possible chance they have to play spoiler to a division rival. Home fans want to see Rodgers play. He can sit the final game … it’s an away game.

  25. You know, I’ve heard some fantastic “sour grapes” comments from the green and yellow in WI but the stuff I just read from LP5710 has GOT to win the Blue Ribbon, HANDS DOWN! Now THAT was some good sour grapes comments! Oh, by the way…… S K O L!!!!!!!!

  26. Nice to see all you Vikings fans over here on another Packers story showing your true selves.
    Regardless who starts for the Packers, I will still be cheering them on. Maybe the Vikings should start Bridgewater. Heh.

  27. This isn’t even a thing. There is no chance of Rodgers playing again this season, nor should there be. Give Hundley another 120 snaps,and keep hitting Vikings until you hear the whistles.

  28. No jbvikes , no sour grapes here I was against Rodgers playing , but at least I saw the Packers win 4 Super Bowls in my life time , how many have you seen the Vikings win in your life? Maybe you never will .

  30. Ivan Pavlov says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I’d start Rodgers. Give your team the best possible chance they have to play spoiler to a division rival. Home fans want to see Rodgers play. He can sit the final game … it’s an away game.

    ___________

    Yeah- cash in all the chips and go big. Doesn’t matter if it could further injury Rodgers shoulder or ruin the remainder of his career. I mean this is the Packer’s Super Bowl, right? Nothing else matters. All in.

  31. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm
    you know the famous ice bowl? packer fans consider that an NFL championship. over the Cowboys in 1967. they won that game and played the Cheifs in super bowl 2 a week or two later as NFL champions in the second NFL – ALF championship game. and won the super bowl, another championship. one NFL championship, one super bowl championship.

    that 1967 NFL Championship game, the ice bowl one of the greatest game played as Ive heard. counts as one of their 9 championships to packer fans.

    the Vikings beat the Browns in the 1969 final NFL championship game to represent the NFL in the NFL -AFL championship game, super bowl 4 losing to the Chiefs.
    so, one championship.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    No, the Ice Bowl is not included in Packer championship totals. Or the NFC game the year before. If they did, they’d have 15, not 13.

  33. So the Green Jesus is human. Way too soon to come back. I had to hear it all week about how the Pack were gonna run the table with their one man team, seen more Packer gear locally. Look for big changes in the off season in GB.

    VIKES HAVE A WINNING FORMULA BUILT ON DEPTH AND ELITE COACHING!.Something GB lacks.

  34. Rodgers only motivation would be vengeance, although it does nothing – it’s an impotent gesture. I doubt the Vikings would play their first team more than a quarter in a meaningless game. Irrelevant.

  35. “Frazier28/7 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm
    you know the famous ice bowl? packer fans consider that an NFL championship. over the Cowboys in 1967. they won that game and played the Cheifs in super bowl 2 a week or two later as NFL champions in the second NFL – ALF championship game. and won the super bowl, another championship. one NFL championship, one super bowl championship.

    that 1967 NFL Championship game, the ice bowl one of the greatest game played as Ive heard. counts as one of their 9 championships to packer fans.”

    I must be getting old. I thought the Packers played Oakland in the 2nd Super Bowl after they won the ice bowl. I also have never heard of anyone anywhere counting the NFL championship and the Super Bowl win as 2 championships. But if Viking trolls are taking the time to post on Packer stories, I’m sure they have all their facts correct.
    The stuff Frazier wrote above is incoherent, but I think that’s what he is trying to tell us. I’m not sure what the ALF bowl is, although I do remember the TV show.

  36. I would like to see Rogers give Barr the longest yard fast ball to the groin then sit the rest of the game. Now that would be funny.

  37. Rodgers wants to start. Let him.

    It’s his contract that will be affected if he reinjures himself by falling awkwardly again.

    The Vikings don’t fear him when he’s healthy, so with him returning early and it being a short week….

  38. “The Vikings don’t fear him when he’s healthy”

    Viking fans sure go out of their way to tell us that. It must be important to them.

  39. dj

    We have defeated Rodgers 3 of his last 4 starts against us.

    We respect him, but don’t fear him as Packer trolls like to claim.

  40. lp5710 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm
    No jbvikes , no sour grapes here I was against Rodgers playing , but at least I saw the Packers win 4 Super Bowls in my life time , how many have you seen the Vikings win in your life? Maybe you never will .

    ///////////
    Good for you, you have the memories. And there will be no SB for the Packers this year which one of your owners so boldly put before the season started how your team would enjoy playing a US Bank Stadium.

    Its the beginning of the end for the Packers, your teams failure to draft depth and lack of coaching cost you this year. After all it was a 3rd string QB who won the division.

  42. If I was an “owner” of the packers, (oh wait, I am, I have a worthless piece of stock) well, anyways, I know I wouldn’t allow Rodgers on the field the rest of the year. Not to mention, I’d fire Thompson, and McDonald’s. Hall of fame, MVP caliber QB play since 1992, and only 2 Super Bowls, I’d be irate! With having one hall of famed, and then having Rodgers, there’s no reason they shouldn’t have more rings there. Look at NE. Brady, and a coach that gets the most out of his players. In GB, you have Rodgers, and a coach that can’t do anything with any other player.

    It’s time to put Rodgers on the shelf for the season, and get a gm in there that can build a team around him for the remainder of his career. He deserves better after all he’s given that organization. Especially when he puts his career on the line, playing today not fully healed, and considering playing against the Vikings d next week, which would beat and batter him all afternoon.

  43. Fascinating to watch the drama in Wisconsin. Someone within the packers organization needs to sit Rodgers down and explain to him that playing again this year would be a selfish, irresponsible decision. But just as Rodgers calls the shots on the field (he repeatedly audibled to passes on RPO’s despite Jones tearing up the field every time he touched the ball. All four times), he calls the shots off the field.

    Rodgers wants to get his revenge against the team that had the temerity to tackle him at the hips when he rolled out of the pocket to buy time. Because he can’t fall properly, he must put the franchise’s long-term health at risk so that he can get his revenge against a vastly superior team.

    While I have no doubt that this bit of drama will be the dominant story heading into the Vikings/packers game this weekend, the story that SHOULD be the focus is the packer’s secondary and how Ted Thompson has done nothing to fix the problem. The packers’ secondary has been decimated by injuries. What’s good old Ted’s response? Promote undrafted rookies Pipkins and Brown from the practice squad. Real GM’s that are faced with this kind of situation actually go out and get someone to bolster the ranks, especially when you’re still fighting for a playoff spot.

    The Chiefs went out and grabbed Darrelle Revis. Revis is long past his prime, but the Chiefs actually did something for their decimated secondary other than promote a couple of kids to stand on the sideline on Sundays.

    As long as aaron rodgers is healthy and playing at a high level, the packers will always be in the mix. But as long as TT is the GM, the packers will NEVER win a championship. NEVER.

  45. Why do Viking fans not acknowledge that Rodgers has already won a Super Bowl and is hall of fame bound, what Viking QB won a Super Bowl ? Oh that’s right none.

  46. While I respect Rodgers, I have no respect whatsoever for the roided-monster and overrated Clay Matthews. So I did find this exchange prior to a TD throw by Cam quite humorous indeed:

    Clay Matthews: “It’s that wheel route, it’s that wheel route!”
    Cam Newton: “You been watching film, huh? That’s cool. Watch this.”

  47. lp5710 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm
    Why do Viking fans not acknowledge that Rodgers has already won a Super Bowl and is hall of fame bound, what Viking QB won a Super Bowl ? Oh that’s right none.

    ///////////
    And where will your QB be in two weeks?….. oh thats right either on the couch or making more commercials. Past Super Bowl win(s) dont count this year.

    The Packers need help and had better draft well, give Rodgers a supporting cast and sign some free agents. If not the results will be the same next year, get used tp it.

  48. As an actually CLASSY Pack fan (yes wee exist), hat’s off too the Vike’s. Zimmer is great and I am jealous for-sure. Good GM too. Well played Vike’s good luck in the super bowl. pack nation is on your side. Go NFC North!!! GO PACK!!!

  50. You guys realize that to the rest of us, MN and WI are basically the same state, right? It’s hilarious the way your fans go back and forth like one is superior over the other. You both are squarely in flyover country. Enjoy the cold.

  51. I admit it; we switched off Vikings/Bengals to watch Rodgers against Carolina. I’m not surprised the Panthers won but also was not surprised that GB closed in, then recovered the onside kick. Few doubts AR would have gotten them into the end zone had the receiver not fumbled. Even injured he’s better than 95% of the league’s starters. I can’t stand him, but its undeniable.

    Rodger should feel good about starting next week. The Pack are bringing “a little extra” against the Vikings this time, right? They’ll need it.

  54. There is still so much football left to be played this year. Rodgers was rusty yesterday. Three badly underthrown passes had receivers open. Game changers. Rodgers is still playing at a very high level and as long as he does the Packers will be competitive. Congratulations to the Vikings are in order for winning the division, but they haven’t accomplished anything memorable yet. I already look forward to the indignant reaction from Viking fans next year when, despite how things end up this year, the Packers will be rated ahead of the Vikings when the season begins. Do you know why? Because of Rodgers, plus, the Vikings will still not have a quarterback that Zimmer can proudly proclaim; “He’s our guy.” You’ll see. Things will get back to normal real quick. There’s no dynasty in the works in Minnesota.

  55. stellarperformance says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:38 am
    There is still so much football left to be played this year. Rodgers was rusty yesterday. Three badly underthrown passes had receivers open. Game changers. Rodgers is still playing at a very high level and as long as he does the Packers will be competitive. Congratulations to the Vikings are in order for winning the division, but they haven’t accomplished anything memorable yet. I already look forward to the indignant reaction from Viking fans next year when, despite how things end up this year, the Packers will be rated ahead of the Vikings when the season begins. Do you know why? Because of Rodgers, plus, the Vikings will still not have a quarterback that Zimmer can proudly proclaim; “He’s our guy.” You’ll see. Things will get back to normal real quick. There’s no dynasty in the works in Minnesota.

    ***

    “There’s no dynasty in the works in Minnesota.”

    I don’t think anyone is claiming a dynasty (BTW, GB isn’t a dynasty either). It is worth mentioning that the Vikes won the divison for the 2nd time in three years with two different quarterbacks. Prior to the wheels coming off, the Vikes had the highest odds of making the Superbowl last year before the bye week (we all knew it wasn’t going to happen due to the decimated O-line). The Packer’s were seriously exposed this season and is another injury away/salty contract/ a couple years from Rodgers being gone and the biggest needs still won’t be addressed.

  56. Hey Aaron….I realize that you are a competitor but do the smart thing…it doesn’t matter who the next opponent is…look things in from the aspect of long-term….there is absolutely no reason to jeopardize the future for potentially two meaningless wins this season…from a Vikings fan

  57. If the Green Bay coaching staff is willing to wager the future of their franchise on two meaningless games, then by all means, please do it.. I’m sure the Vikings and Lions would welcome the opportunity to ruin the Packers for years to come.

  58. The Packers are not out of it mathematically. If the Falcons lose tonight, the Packers are still in-play and I say send in Rodgers. If the Falcons win, the Packers are toast, Vikings have clinched, and it’s a walk-through. Send in Hundley.

  59. The Vikings have already clinced. Rodgers isn’t so much rusty- he is injured. If he decides to play Saturday, he might spend the rest of his career playing like he did yesterday. Besides- How much of a drop is Huntley compared to the Rodgers we saw yesterday?

  60. Sadly not surprising to see some MN fans who cheered when Rodgers got hurt and have been laughing about it ever since are now coming here talking about how they hope he gets re-injured.

