Aaron Rodgers expects to play next week, Packers don’t say if he will

AP

The Packers got quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup on Sunday, but Rodgers’ presence wasn’t enough to get them past the Panthers in a 31-24 loss.

The loss drops Green Bay to 7-7 on the year and leaves them without a realistic hope of advancing to the postseason. Given that Rodgers is less than 100 percent recovered from his broken collarbone, that will lead some to wonder if the team will turn back to Brett Hundley to play out the string.

Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t say what the Packers will do after the game, but Rodgers said he plans on playing.

“We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I’m a little sore. I’m a competitor. Until they tell me otherwise, I’m expecting to play.”

Rodgers said he was disappointed in his performance after going 26-of-45 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while also running six times for 43 yards. He had the Packers on the move in Carolina territory late, but a fumble by wide receiver Geronimo Allison ended the competitive portion of the afternoon.