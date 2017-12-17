All quiet as Scot McCloughan grievance hearing looms

Getty Images

The grievance filed by former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan is due to go to a hearing on Monday. On the eve of the proceeding, no one is saying anything.

There have been no leaks, or even drips, as the process approaches for introducing evidence that would, from McCloughan’s perspective, potentially prove a violation of the contract and that would, from the team’s perspective, potentially prove that just cause existed for firing him.

The case, if it proceeds (a settlement is always possible) could entail potentially embarrassing evidence for multiple employees of the team, as it relates to alcohol use on the job. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently reported (accurately) that evidence regarding the availability and the consumption of alcohol by the team on club property likely will be introduced during the hearing.

Earlier this month, PFT obtained a copy of the NFL’s Alcohol and Tobacco Policy. The prohibition on the presence of alcohol is broad.

“NFL policy prohibits the use or presence of alcohol beverages, including beer, in any club setting, including in locker rooms, practice or other facilities, or while traveling, including on team buses or flights at any time during the preseason, regular season or postseason, including during the practice week and on game day,” the policy states. “This prohibition extends not only to players, but to all team personnel, as well as to other guests traveling with the team or who have access to club facilities.”

It won’t take much to establish a violation of the policy, if there’s any evidence of the presence or use of alcohol on team premises during McCloughan’s tenure, by people other than McCloughan.

It also won’t take much to create plenty of awkwardness within the organization, if current employees are asked questions that would elicit truthful testimony that hurts the team’s interests in the case.

Then again, there’s already plenty of awkwardness in the organization regarding McCloughan’s departure. During Bruce Allen’s time with the team, the record was 17-15 with McCloughan in the building. Without McCloughan, Washington is 33-60 under Allen.