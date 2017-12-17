Antonio Brown helped off field in second quarter

AP

The Steelers grabbed a 10-7 lead with just over 12 minutes left to play in the second quarter of a rainy game against the Patriots, but any happiness about that development were mitigated by what happened a couple of plays earlier.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown needed medical assistance to get off the field after trying to reel in a Ben Roethlisberger throw in the end zone. He was taken directly into the medical tent with what appeared to be a left leg injury and then was taken back to the locker room.

Roethlisberger was sacked on the next play, which forced Chris Boswell to try a 51-yard field goal. He hit, pushing the Steelers to their lead after Eli Rogers tied the score on a touchdown catch in the first quarter of the game.

Rogers and several other Steelers will need to step up if Brown is done for the day.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. ET: Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports Brown is having X-rays.