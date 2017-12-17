Antonio Brown taken to hospital, out for remainder of game

Getty Images

On his way off the field at halftime, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told Tracy Wolfson of CBS that the team did not expect to get wide receiver Antonio Brown back in the second half of their game against the Patriots.

The team confirmed Brown is done for the day just before the start of the third quarter. Brown was initially called questionable to return due to a calf injury and the Steelers updated Brown’s status by announcing that he’s been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Brown caught two passes for 24 yards before getting hurt while trying to catch a Ben Roethlisberger pass in the end zone. The team settled for a field goal and then took a 17-10 lead shortly before halftime on a Martavis Bryant touchdown catch.

Running back Le'Veon Bell had 16 touches in the first half and he figures to remain busy now that the Steelers know that Brown is done for the day.