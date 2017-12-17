Being a G.M. something Marvin Lewis “would listen to”

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of speculation this season about Bengals coach Marvin Lewis moving on from the job he’s held for the last 15 years and Sunday morning brought a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Lewis is indeed planning on leaving the organization at the end of the season.

Could a move to the front office be next up for Lewis? It’s something that’s been talked about for several years given his heavy involvement in personnel decisions in Cincinnati over the years and it appears to be something that Lewis is open to doing in 2018 and beyond.

Lewis told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that becoming a General Manager is “something I would listen to.” It does not seem a front office role is in the cards with the Bengals and the only current opening is with the Giants, although there will be more movement around the league once the regular season comes to an end.

There will also be coaching changes around the league and Lewis could wind up as a candidate for one or more of those jobs while the Bengals move on to their first new coach in a long time.