Bengals caught off guard by news that Marvin Lewis will be leaving

December 17, 2017
It could be a case of Marvin Lewis telling the Bengals, “I am breaking up with you,” before the Bengals are able to break up with him. Regardless, the word is out that Lewis plans to move on.

Via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals were caught off guard by the news. And the organization surely isn’t thrilled that the word got out the morning before one of the team’s last three games of the season — especially with Lewis going on the record to say that he’s interested in becoming a personnel executive.

And so it appears that Lewis will indeed be moving on after 15 years. Unless Lewis looks around and can’t find anything better. And unless Bengals owner Mike Brown looks around and comes to the same conclusion. Which is exactly what happened the last time Lewis had his contract expire in Cincinnati.

13 responses to "Bengals caught off guard by news that Marvin Lewis will be leaving

  5. like driving to your girls house to break up with her only to get a call when your getting off the exit “I sorry but this just isn’t working out.” 0-7 in the playoffs.. 7 of 15 winning seasons, 123-111 overall.. surprised it worked out for as long as it did..average coach

  6. This leak might be considered insubordination and therefore subject to immediate termination for cause.

    Although, to be fair, the cause has been on the field for quite awhile.

  9. The people who think Zimmer would be doing what he’s doing in Minnesota are funny and don’t know how systemic the Bengal problems are. Lewis had to fight just to hire his own OC when his contract expired the last time along with other things to do with scouting. The Bengals didn’t even have an indoor practice facility (may still don’t), which was a sticking point too. Mind you, they are supposedly a professional football team that plays in Ohio’s winters. I fear Lewis may have wasted his own career there than the common belief that he was a coach who held them back. He worked around a bunch of organizational nonsense. Jon Gruden did it in Oakland, he was lauded as a boy genius. Lewis did it with a way worse situation, and he’s painted as a bumbling idiot despite him being the one with the greatest scoring defense on his resume as a coordinator (and he preceded all of the guys who gravy trained it afterward and kept it going, so I give him extra credit). So go figure the logic.

  10. “As a personel executive” That is so laughable.

    He is average at best as a coach, he is a disaster around the draft and player acquisitions what make anyone think he could be successful in that role.

    The only NFL job he could get would be as a defensive co-ordinator and I am not sure he is up for that anymore.

  13. Wait a minute “Marvin is leaving pursuing other opportunities” Wow Mike Brown! you just got punked! Everyone knows that you weren’t signing Marvin again yet he makes you look like the moron that you are and he’s calling the shoots! As life long Bengal fan (63 yrs old) you got played in the media so much for loyalty..

