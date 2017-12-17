Bengals caught off guard by news that Marvin Lewis will be leaving

Getty Images

It could be a case of Marvin Lewis telling the Bengals, “I am breaking up with you,” before the Bengals are able to break up with him. Regardless, the word is out that Lewis plans to move on.

Via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals were caught off guard by the news. And the organization surely isn’t thrilled that the word got out the morning before one of the team’s last three games of the season — especially with Lewis going on the record to say that he’s interested in becoming a personnel executive.

And so it appears that Lewis will indeed be moving on after 15 years. Unless Lewis looks around and can’t find anything better. And unless Bengals owner Mike Brown looks around and comes to the same conclusion. Which is exactly what happened the last time Lewis had his contract expire in Cincinnati.