Blake Bortles has a big day, but Jadeveon Clowney still says, “He’s trash”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2017, 8:49 PM EST
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had a great game today, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over the Texans. But Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was not impressed.

Asked after the game if Bortles is getting better, Clowney scoffed and told reporters, “He’s trash.”

That was a common perception of Bortles for much of his career, but it’s hard to see why Clowney would say that today. Bortles put up those great numbers despite playing with a cast of backups on offense, with receivers Allen Hurns, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee all injured, and running back Leonard Fournette out with an injury as well.

In two games against the Texans this year, Bortles has 451 yards, four touchdown passes and no turnovers, and the Jaguars have won the two games by a combined score of 74-14. Clowney can call Bortles trash if he wants, but Bortles gets the last laugh, as the Jaguars have clinched a playoff berth and the Texans are just playing out the string.

  3. Texans have no QB. Jaguars should have won. I don’t see where throwing 2 TD’s per game over two games is doing a heckuva lot. Not exactly anything to brag about. IE, Trash.

  11. Clowney’s mostly right, but he shouldn’t have said that at this time as it makes him look like a sore loser or only saying it in jest (which he probably is).

    But if you don’t think he’s right that he’s trash, just watch how fast the Jaguars upgrade at QB wben free agency opens. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or trading for an Alex Smith or Eli Manning, JAX will, most definitely, have a new QB in 2018.

  12. So Bortles is trash huh? What does that make you then since you got your ass handed to you by a “trash” QB for the second time this year. How many sacks did you have again? ZERO, turnovers? ZERO. So why dont you shut up you sore loser, we playoff bound and you gonna be watching from the couch

  14. I’m so thrilled for the Jags and their fans this year.
    Absolutely exceeding all expectations, it’s good to see. Wish my Redskins were healthy

  16. Clown, when they sit the QB at the start of the 4th quarter because the game has become an embarrassment, that QB being described as trash doesnt make sense. Ya dig?

  18. So last week Earl Thomas said Blake is and I quote “a subpar quarterback” and today Clowney says he is “trash”. I know these guys aren’t the brightest light bulb but doesn’t that make Seattle defense worse than “subpar” and Houston defense worse than “trash” to let him have his way with them. Somebody get these guys so “whine” to go with the cheese.

  19. He’s average not trash. He’s a decent game manager that can occasionally make clutch throws. That’s all the Jags really need right now they look like they’ll be the ones that throw a monkey wrench into the AFC playoff picture.

  20. He might not be the best Qb in the league but he’s far from Trash. Blake was a cast away in the preseason. He’s been decent all year and has his team in position to make a run.

    I’m not a Jags fan. Just a realist.

  21. Takes trash to know trash bailed on his team his last yr in college. First 3 yrs in pros he was washout…. Still is texa n pub dept builds he up with watt out….

  22. While at the game with 64,000 plus other Jag’s fans I noticed that Clowney the Clown didn’t even play today. Oops, I remember now….I saw him helped off the field by the Texan’s medical staff and go in the blue Concussion tent. Other than that he was basically not there, he failed to sack or even affect the “trash” QB, and was a non-factor in a total beat down….and he’s talking trash about Bortles? The Clown is a first class sore loser but I at least he didn’t cheap shot someone like sore loser Bennett last week when the Jags handed his ass to him. All the Jag/Bortles’ haters need to get use to the Jags winning and Bortles leading the way into the playoffs and next season as well…..this advice is free this one time only.

  23. So you’re saying a trash QB just lit up you and your defense? What does that say about you and your defense Mr. Clowney?

  27. In all fairness to Bortles, he has been a lot better this year. He has been making a lot better decisions. The running game and having a real coach has helped tremendously…as has the stellar defense. As a result I think he doesn’t feel the need to take a lot of chances to keep drives going. In one particular drive I saw him get ready to chuck it downfield before he thought better of it and threw the ball to another guy who was open. Last year he would have thrown that ball and had an INT. Last year he threw 16 INTs and had six lost fumbles. So far this year he has 8 INTs and only lost 3 fumbles. He still needs to be more consistent but I’d say he’s playing better than last season.

  30. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 17, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    How do teams lose to Blake Bortles and the Jaguars?

    __________________________________________

    You’ll see.

  31. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:42 pm
    How do teams lose to Blake Bortles and the Jaguars?
    ———-

    Your Pats will find out soon enough.

  34. Nasty and completely unnecessary way to refer to a colleague. Yes, Fournette and the defense have been the Jags stars this season, but Bortles has done his part. Making the playoffs is the best revenge.

  38. leonard was fully focused on keeping bortles swag up and it worked. also got the dbacks acting savage. leonard deserves a trophy for sparking a fire in that team. jaguars are clearly the “bad boys” of the nfl right now and look more dangerous than any texans team did.
    im calling the jaguars to get the 3 seed travel to 2 seed pittsburgh and beat them. beating Patriots in the afc cg though? idk abt that

  40. There’s about 10 QBs that are game changers in a good way. There’s about 10 QBs that are game changers in a bad way. Bortles is neither. That’s good enough with that defense, that O-line, and that running game. Far from trash.

  41. Clowney looks more like the trash to me … As a die hard Jags fan since ’95 , never have i said Bortles was great or even average, but facts are facts … Bortles tore apart Clowney and the Texans Defense and has looked like Joe Montana against them … And Clowney you did nothing in this game but run your mouth, didnt even get a sack either. Actions speak louder than words son, go and actually do something before you get your butt whipped Clowney. #STANDUPJAGNATION

  45. You don’t need to say that stuff, Clowney, especially when you lose by a big margin. It only makes you look small and bitter. You’re a great player with a bright future, but you don’t need to belittle people. If Bortles is trash, prove it on the field.

  47. sllabskcustfpk says:

    December 17, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Clowney’s mostly right, but he shouldn’t have said that at this time as it makes him look like a sore loser or only saying it in jest (which he probably is).

    But if you don’t think he’s right that he’s trash, just watch how fast the Jaguars upgrade at QB wben free agency opens. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or trading for an Alex Smith or Eli Manning, JAX will, most definitely, have a new QB in 2018.””

    Nah they will most definitely not a have new QB next year unless Blake totally melts down the last couple weeks. You don’t replace a QB who wins 10-11 games and leads the NFL in passing in December.

  48. Love the way Bortles has played this season. But the Jags will definitely invest in a QB in the next draft. They have ignored the position in the draft for far too long. I think Bortles play this season keeps the FO from breaking the bank on a FA QB and maybe from trading up in first round of draft. But they will draft a QB.

