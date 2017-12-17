Blake Bortles has a big day, but Jadeveon Clowney still says, “He’s trash”

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had a great game today, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over the Texans. But Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was not impressed.

Asked after the game if Bortles is getting better, Clowney scoffed and told reporters, “He’s trash.”

That was a common perception of Bortles for much of his career, but it’s hard to see why Clowney would say that today. Bortles put up those great numbers despite playing with a cast of backups on offense, with receivers Allen Hurns, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee all injured, and running back Leonard Fournette out with an injury as well.

In two games against the Texans this year, Bortles has 451 yards, four touchdown passes and no turnovers, and the Jaguars have won the two games by a combined score of 74-14. Clowney can call Bortles trash if he wants, but Bortles gets the last laugh, as the Jaguars have clinched a playoff berth and the Texans are just playing out the string.