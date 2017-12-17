Bobby Wagner active for Seahawks

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will play against the Rams. The Seahawks listed Wagner as questionable with a hamstring injury.

He did not practice all week.

Wagner’s presence means Michael Wilhoite will remain at strongside linebacker.

Seattle, though, will not have linebacker K.J. Wright, who is inactive after not clearing concussion protocol. D.J. Alexander will replace Wright on the weakside.

Defensive tackle Nazair Jones will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are running back Thomas Rawls, center Joey Hunt, receiver David Moore, defensive tackle Garrison Smith and cornerback Mike Tyson.

The Rams will see the return of Robert Woods and Connor Barwin.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Lance Dunbar, defensive back Isaiah Johnson, running back Justin Davis, outside linebacker Carlos Thompson, offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas and linebacker Cameron Lynch.

  2. Doesn’t matter. This team isn’t going anywhere this year. Too many injuries, Ifedi blows, no running game, and mediocre defense. Didn’t see a lot of blue Friday pride around town. Hate to say it but we got a lot of bandwagon fans in the PNW. Oh well, I still love my Hawks. Just don’t embarrass us today like you did at the end of the Jaguars game. Let’s act like professionals and not a bunch of punks. Yeah I’m looking at u Michael Bennett

