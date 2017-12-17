Bruton Smith could be a potential buyer of the Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
Getty Images

Although Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has said he won’t entertain offers for his franchise until after the franchise’s season ends, nothing stops speculation from starting regarding potential buyers.

Here’s one: Bruton Smith.

The Chairman of Speedway Motorsport addressed in 2016 the possibility of eventually buying the team.

Would I buy them?” Smith told Motorsport.com in April 2016. “I’ve got some boys that want me to, and so we may — on a weak moment — we might would do that.”

Smith is 90, but his sons, Marcus Smith, B. Scott Smith, and David, could be the ones to own and/or run the team, if Smith decides to try to buy it.

Others surely will emerge. Which will help determine the price paid for the team. Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills in 2014 for $1.4 billion; with the NFL encountering some recent struggles, it will be interesting to see whether the Panthers generate as much, or more.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Bruton Smith could be a potential buyer of the Panthers

  4. >How’s about the first Black owner in the NFL? Its only been over a 100 years without one.

    There are only two black Americans who could afford the Panthers: Jordan and Oprah. Jordan already owns the Hornets so he is not allowed to buy the Panthers. I don’t see Oprah really caring about owning a football team.

  5. I think Hall of Fame owner Eddie DeBartolo should get the first call. We’ve seen the ugliness when owners don’t know what they’re doing. The other owners may not want the challenge of having to compete against DeBartolo, but at least you know you’d have a really well run franchise.

  6. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm
    How’s about the first Black owner in the NFL? Its only been over a 100 years without one.
    ——–
    Money is green, business people do not care what person is hadling them the money. They would happily sell it to a black owner of he/she was the highest bidder. Do you know any black Americans that have a couple billion dollars laying around?? Jordan isn’t doing it, Oprah isn’t doing it. That leaves maybe LeBron James and some investors??? I think James could seriously round some people up and make a run at the browns after his nba career is over

  10. xstrike0 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    >How’s about the first Black owner in the NFL? Its only been over a 100 years without one.

    There are only two black Americans who could afford the Panthers: Jordan and Oprah. Jordan already owns the Hornets so he is not allowed to buy the Panthers. I don’t see Oprah really caring about owning a football team.
    ——
    You’re right. There’s been no black wealth built en mass the past 100 years. So much for no white privilege.

  14. There are only two black Americans who could afford the Panthers: Jordan and Oprah. Jordan already owns the Hornets so he is not allowed to buy the Panthers

    ——–

    This is false. You can own another franchise as long as it’s in the same market. Terry Pegula already owned the Buffalo Sabres when he purchased the Bills. It is why Stan Kroenke had to sell the Avalanche in order to purchase the Rams however.

  15. And straight to the race baiting…

    I hope the next owner is as committed to putting a quality product on the field as JR and isn’t foolish enough to get embroiled in scandal!

  16. Smith threatened to move Charlotte Motor Speedway races if he didn’t get the tax breaks he wanted, he even got them to name the street after him, he will do the same for the Panthers, has to be better owner possibilities out there!

  18. Bruton Smith. Interesting.

    He bought the race track here in NH several years ago, which has had 2 of the top circuit races each year. Even though the state does a great job of getting traffic to and from the track, he has been dangling the thought of moving one of the races to another of his tracks if the state did not enlarge the roads to the track. The state didn’t, and he has been successful in getting NASCAR to move the September race to Las Vegas starting in 2018.

    This track is in a rural community. And despite reassurances from town officials that they would not allow night racing and concerts (In writing) in order to enlarge the facility under previous ownership, they have approved a 3 day music festival in 2018.

    When the state legislature was considering allowing 1 or 2 casinos to operate in the state, the track was on the table as one if the possible locations. Clearly the intent to expand the roads was to also expand the facility.

    I’m not a race fan nor do i live in that community, but I live close enough so that the race traffic does affect me. I also enjoy gambling on occasion and I love live music. So some would think I’d be in support of what Smith wants to do.

    To me, it’s more about honoring (or maybe I should say not honoring) the covenants in place when he bought the track. That is the type of owner Carolina would get if he bought the team.

  20. Jordan could own the Panthers like cnote444 said. Mike makes sense and I think would be a good owner but, this ” has to be a black owner ” is stupid. Highest bidder gets the team, period! Not to mention I’m sure Jerry wants to sell to an owner who will take care of the Franchise he started. If that owner is black, White or green. So be it. If any of you liberals were selling your team would you take less money to sell to a certain race or religion? Believe it or not NOT selling to a white owner IS racist also.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!