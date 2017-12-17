Bruton Smith could be a potential buyer of the Panthers

Getty Images

Although Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has said he won’t entertain offers for his franchise until after the franchise’s season ends, nothing stops speculation from starting regarding potential buyers.

Here’s one: Bruton Smith.

The Chairman of Speedway Motorsport addressed in 2016 the possibility of eventually buying the team.

“Would I buy them?” Smith told Motorsport.com in April 2016. “I’ve got some boys that want me to, and so we may — on a weak moment — we might would do that.”

Smith is 90, but his sons, Marcus Smith, B. Scott Smith, and David, could be the ones to own and/or run the team, if Smith decides to try to buy it.

Others surely will emerge. Which will help determine the price paid for the team. Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills in 2014 for $1.4 billion; with the NFL encountering some recent struggles, it will be interesting to see whether the Panthers generate as much, or more.