Captain Munnerlyn inactive for Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 11:51 AM EST
Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn left Wednesday’s practice early due to what the team called personal reasons and there were reports that Munnerlyn’s departure was due to displeasure with his role on the defense.

Munnerlyn denied that on Twitter and again on Thursday, saying that he “got over it” and was now “ready to roll.”

The Panthers apparently disagree with Munnerlyn’s assessment. Munnerlyn was one of seven players declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Whether that decision predated whatever went on with Munnerlyn this week or not is unclear, but the Panthers will be rolling with others as they try to make Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the lineup an unhappy one.

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen is also inactive for Carolina after being listed as questionable with a foot injury, but wide receiver Devin Funchess is playing after getting the same tag. Linebacker Nick Perry was also listed as questionable by the Packers, but is active for the game.

4 responses to “Captain Munnerlyn inactive for Panthers

  1. So he was unhappy he had a reduced role with the team. I wonder what he thinks now that he has no role with the team. He better get his agent out beating the bushes to try to get him a job next year. He’s making $900K this year and is due to make $1.9M next year. No chance that’s happening. They’ll have to take a $4.5M cap hit to get rid of him but I get the feeling they’d gladly do that and free up a roster spot for someone who’s happy to be there.

  3. Glad they let him walk from Minnesota. Don’t believe the B.S. that he left “Millions” on the table to return to the Vikings. He was a Cancer and they let him go.

