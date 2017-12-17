Captain Munnerlyn inactive for Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn left Wednesday’s practice early due to what the team called personal reasons and there were reports that Munnerlyn’s departure was due to displeasure with his role on the defense.

Munnerlyn denied that on Twitter and again on Thursday, saying that he “got over it” and was now “ready to roll.”

The Panthers apparently disagree with Munnerlyn’s assessment. Munnerlyn was one of seven players declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Whether that decision predated whatever went on with Munnerlyn this week or not is unclear, but the Panthers will be rolling with others as they try to make Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the lineup an unhappy one.

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen is also inactive for Carolina after being listed as questionable with a foot injury, but wide receiver Devin Funchess is playing after getting the same tag. Linebacker Nick Perry was also listed as questionable by the Packers, but is active for the game.