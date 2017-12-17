Chris Hogan not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan returned to the lineup in Week 14 after missing four games with a shoulder injury, but it looks like the return was a momentary one.

Hogan played 55-of-61 offensive snaps in the loss to the Dolphins, but had just one catch for one yard and didn’t look like he was back to full speed. He did not get an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Assuming Hogan is out, the Patriots would have Danny Amendola, Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt as wide receiver options against Pittsburgh. Britt signed with the Patriots this week after being waived by the Browns last week and Hogan’s injury could give him an early chance to make an impact for his new team.

The official inactive lists for both teams are due 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.