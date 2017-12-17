Chris Hogan not expected to play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 12:07 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan returned to the lineup in Week 14 after missing four games with a shoulder injury, but it looks like the return was a momentary one.

Hogan played 55-of-61 offensive snaps in the loss to the Dolphins, but had just one catch for one yard and didn’t look like he was back to full speed. He did not get an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Assuming Hogan is out, the Patriots would have Danny Amendola, Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt as wide receiver options against Pittsburgh. Britt signed with the Patriots this week after being waived by the Browns last week and Hogan’s injury could give him an early chance to make an impact for his new team.

The official inactive lists for both teams are due 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

10 responses to “Chris Hogan not expected to play Sunday

  2. .
    The Patriots have three key starters out today. They’re going to miss DT Alan Branch who at 6’6″, 350 lbs clogs the middle well. Additionally, they’ll be without the versatile Keith Van Noy at ILB and now Hogan. Out of town fans may not be aware of just how valuable these three are.
    .

  6. Injuries are part of the game…. yes it stinks that so many starters are out but it is what it is…. we still have B.B. & Brady!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  7. Not looking good. Plus the ref crew calls the most penalties. It’s the biggest game of the year and it’s not on National Television. That’s not an accident. If the Patriots find a way to play well, they’ll be negated by the officiating crew. Combined with having to play 5 of 6 games on the road, it’s clear the NFL would really like to see Pittsburgh win. The imbalance has been massive. The Patriots have wiped the parking lot with the Steelers for the duration of the new Millenia. With all the recent political activism in the NFL, this is a bad look for obvious reasons. I still have hope but you can only overcome so much. The Patriots will have to play like it’s 28-3 late in the third quarter from the opening gun.

  8. It’s the Patriots 5th roaad game in the last six games. They played Monday night on the road and still had to travel. No one could think that isn’t the league office massaging the schedule. The teams you play are set in stone but the above is not.

    It’s not the leagues fault Gronk got suspended versus the Dolpohins and every team has injuries. If I was a betting an I would have a hard time picking the Pats to win this one and that puts a bye at risk.

  9. The Pats will need the offensive line and runing backs to step up. They also need the Steelerts to turn the ball over.

  10. It’s the Patriots 5th roaad game in the last six games.

    First of all, waaah. Here’s there last six games….

    @Broncos
    Raiders
    Dolphins
    @Bills
    @Dolphins
    @Steelers

    So that means this will be their fourth road game in six games. So? Every team gets eight home games and eight road games. I guess Patriots fans are unhappy they have to play on the road and feel they should get to play EVERY game at home.

    Also, Patriots fans complaining about the officiating. That’s rich.

