Cowboys up 10-0 at halftime on Raiders

The Raiders have underachieved all year, and the Cowboys are undermanned.

Through a half, the undermanned side is leading.

The Cowboys are up 10-0 at the break, controlling a listless affair between a pair of bright-light teams.

Rod Smith has the touchdown. He’s a Cowboys running back. The one not named Ezekiel Elliott. Or even Alfred Morris.

The Raiders had an apparent touchdown taken off the board just before halftime, when Jared Cook was called for offensive pass interference. That forced them to settle for a field goal attempt, but Giorgio Tavecchio missed his attempt, leaving the Raiders scoreless.

That they were able to get to 105 yards in the first half is an accomplishment for the Raiders, as they managed just 52 on their first three drives. It has been that kind of night for Oakland.