Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler headed to the locker room in the first half. He has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Fowler had a tackle and a hit on Houston quarterback T.J. Yates before leaving.

He has 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles this season.

The Jaguars also lost receiver Marqise Lee in the first half. He has not returned after leaving for the locker room with an ankle injury.