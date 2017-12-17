Delano Hill becomes third Seattle player ejected in two weeks

AP

The Seahawks are living up to their reputation as sore losers, with another ejection in what soon will be a blowout loss.

Safety Delano Hill was penalized and ejected for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter with the Seahawks down 34-0. They now trail 40-0.

Hill threw two punches at Michael Thomas following a Seattle punt.

Defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson earned ejections in the final few seconds of the Seahawks’ loss to the Jaguars a week ago. The league fined Richardson and Jefferson $9,115 each for unnecessary roughness.

The league also doled out a $24,309 fine to Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi for verbal abuse of a game official and docked coach Pete Carroll for “improperly entering the playing field.”