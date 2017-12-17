Diddy wants to buy the Panthers

Getty Images

In October, he hinted at starting a new football league. He may instead buy a team in the league that already exists.

Sean Combs a/k/a Diddy has expressed an interest in buying the team.

“I would like to buy the Panthers,” Diddy tweeted. “Spread the word. . . . There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

There’s no word to spread. If he can put the money together to make a competitive bid, he can buy the team. Ultimately, it depends on how much he’ll pay — and how much other groups are willing to pay.

Then there’s the question of league approval. But given that the league has no African-American owners, if Diddy can at least match what someone else is offering, the right play could be to approve him as the next owner of the franchise.