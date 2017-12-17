Doug Pederson: Nick Foles “handled himself extremely well”

Getty Images

The Eagles did something on Sunday that had not been done in the NFL since the 2011 season.

Quarterback Nick Foles threw four touchdown passes in a 34-29 win over the Giants a week after Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns before tearing his ACL in a win over the Rams. That’s the first time that two different quarterbacks have thrown at least four touchdowns for the same team in consecutive games since Aaron Rodgers and Matt Flynn did it for the 2011 Packers and it’s a sign of how smoothly the shift in quarterbacks went for the Eagles.

Foles hit four different receivers for those touchdowns and was 24-of-38 for 237 yards in a performance that made quarterback the least of the team’s worries on Sunday.

“I thought he played well — really well,” coach Doug Pederson said, via ESPN.com. “I’m sure there’s some things he’d like to do over obviously, each game is going to be that way, but I thought he handled himself extremely well.”

Foles will get an extra day to prepare for a Christmas night matchup with the Raiders and Oakland’s work this season suggests he’ll have chances to make the same kind of plays he did against the Giants.