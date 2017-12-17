Eagles rally back, still trail 23-21 at half

Getty Images

The Giants looked nothing like the 2017 Giants to open Sunday’s game against the Eagles and raced out to a 20-7 lead as a result.

Things reverted to what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing a short time after their lead hit 13 points, however. Eli Manning was intercepted by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby and Kamu Grugier-Hill blocked a Brad Wing punt to set up a pair of Nick Foles touchdown passes a little more than two minutes apart in the second quarter.

That change of fortune left the Eagles up 21-20, but the Giants were able to drive for a field goal and a 23-21 halftime lead. They got help on that front from an unnecessary roughness penalty on linebacker Nigel Bradham.

If mistakes like that don’t get in the way of the Eagles winning the game, Darby’s interception will go down as a turning point. The Eagles had just been stuffed on fourth-and-one near midfield, the first time they’d been stopped in that scenario in 13 tries this season, and Darby stepped in front of a pass to Roger Lewis for an easy interception. He then weaved through the defense to set the Eagles up in the red zone.

Foles found Zach Ertz for a touchdown a few plays later and he hit a wide-open Trey Burton to cash in on the blocked punt. Foles has only thrown for 85 yards overall, but cashing in on those Giants mistakes while avoiding any of his own put the team right back into the game.