Eagles secure first-round bye with 34-29 win over Giants

Getty Images

The big question heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants was whether the Eagles offense would be able to succeed without quarterback Carson Wentz.

The big question coming out of it is likely to be whether the defense can hold up for a long playoff run. A Giants offense that has been the butt of jokes all season had a lot of success against the Eagles on Sunday and may have done enough to beat them if not for a pair of special teams blunders.

Those blunders were made, however, and the Eagles held on for a 34-29 win that ensures they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A blocked punt in the first half set up one of Nick Foles‘ four touchdown passes and they blocked an Aldrick Rosas field goal in the fourth quarter — Rosas also had an extra point blocked — kept the Eagles up by two. They’d extend the lead on the ensuing drive and then allowed the Giants to drive inside the 10-yard-line before Eli Manning missed Evan Engram in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

Manning had ups and downs over the course of the game as illustrated by a 37-of-57 line that included an interception by Ronald Darby that set up an Eagles touchdown, but 416 yards and three touchdowns were the kind of ups that have been missing all season for the Giants offense. Darby had a rough day that included a few penalties outside of that interception and the Eagles secondary as a whole needs to tighten things up in the weeks to come.

They’ll try to do that during home games against the Raiders and Cowboys that offer an opportunity to wrap up the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Those games will also offer Foles more of a chance to get comfortable running the offense, although he didn’t seem to have many struggles on Sunday.

In addition to the four touchdowns, Foles didn’t turn the ball over and the Eagles were able to convert 6-of-13 third downs to keep the Giants offense off the field long enough to secure their 12th win of the year. If they can match that with a stingier defense, the outlook for the Eagles won’t look too bad heading into the postseason.