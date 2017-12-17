Eagles secure first-round bye with 34-29 win over Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EST
The big question heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants was whether the Eagles offense would be able to succeed without quarterback Carson Wentz.

The big question coming out of it is likely to be whether the defense can hold up for a long playoff run. A Giants offense that has been the butt of jokes all season had a lot of success against the Eagles on Sunday and may have done enough to beat them if not for a pair of special teams blunders.

Those blunders were made, however, and the Eagles held on for a 34-29 win that ensures they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A blocked punt in the first half set up one of Nick Foles‘ four touchdown passes and they blocked an Aldrick Rosas field goal in the fourth quarter — Rosas also had an extra point blocked — kept the Eagles up by two. They’d extend the lead on the ensuing drive and then allowed the Giants to drive inside the 10-yard-line before Eli Manning missed Evan Engram in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

Manning had ups and downs over the course of the game as illustrated by a 37-of-57 line that included an interception by Ronald Darby that set up an Eagles touchdown, but 416 yards and three touchdowns were the kind of ups that have been missing all season for the Giants offense. Darby had a rough day that included a few penalties outside of that interception and the Eagles secondary as a whole needs to tighten things up in the weeks to come.

They’ll try to do that during home games against the Raiders and Cowboys that offer an opportunity to wrap up the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Those games will also offer Foles more of a chance to get comfortable running the offense, although he didn’t seem to have many struggles on Sunday.

In addition to the four touchdowns, Foles didn’t turn the ball over and the Eagles were able to convert 6-of-13 third downs to keep the Giants offense off the field long enough to secure their 12th win of the year. If they can match that with a stingier defense, the outlook for the Eagles won’t look too bad heading into the postseason.

33 responses to "Eagles secure first-round bye with 34-29 win over Giants

  2. Defense has to play better. They played bad enough for the Eagles to lose. ST’s helped tremendously…FLY EAGLES FLY!!!

  3. Eagles 3rd straight road game – and the defense looked dazed and confused. But an early appearance by St. Nick, and outstanding special teams saved the day. Sign of a great team: one area struggles, the others rise-up.

    Eagles now only 3 home wins away from SB LII – or as it will soon be called: SUPER FOLES LII. Get used to it.

  4. Everybody knew the Giants would use the Short Passing Game and yet the Eagles Defense looked unprepared, somehow. That’s very disappointing.

  5. Congrats Eagles on a great season. Wish Wentz wouldn’t have gone down, but you have to move forward in adversity. Hope to see you in the NFC Championship game.

    Skol Vikes.

  6. NFC BEAST! Anyone remember jeff hostelter for the giants? Didnt he take over for an injured phil sims and win the super bowl as a back up? Im seriously trying to remember history without google.
    ….d e f e n s e …. need that to win the big game. shootouts are rare. that being said does ANY team really look dominate?
    So why not the eagles?
    P.S. HATE the eagles But respect is giving when it is earned.

  7. Over 500 yes passing and 29 points for the NYG….. Philly ain’t getting far if the defense plays like that.

  8. Let’s face it, Foles’ reputation as a QB took a big hit the year he played for the Rams. But, given how good Goff and Keenum look this year, maybe the Rams were just not a good team to play QB for the last couple years (for some reason).

  9. 1. Foles looked great. Period.
    2. Defense looked terrible. They’ve been sliding backwards a lot and they better get it together. Terrible mistakes and tackling 3 weeks in a row.
    3. Jason Kelce might be the best center in the NFL.
    4. Agholor is now straight-up indispensable
    5. Shows what even an interim coaching change can do. The Giants were a different team in all aspects. Spagnulo may be a real candidate for the job.
    6. It was like an Eagles home game, and that was just from the TV audio.
    7. The officiating was terrible. Again. Phantom calls, missed a pick on a TD play by the Giants, late flags. Numbers look fair but highly questionable for at least the 4th time this Eagles season.

  10. No doubt the secondary was torched but my biggest issue is with Schwartz. This is the second straight game he seemed to leave his Defense unprepared for what the opposition was going to do. Everyone knew the Giants were going to go with short passes down the field and yet Schwartz continues to have his corners give up 8-12 yard cushions. On every play. That allowed Eli to dink and dunk his way to several long TD drives.

    When it’s a 3rd and 2 why do you have your corners giving up 5 yards!?

    The D, as a whole, needs to be much better. But Schwartz needs to get his ish together.

  11. Spag’s definitely should be considered for the HC job…he had them ready to go. I’m surprised he already hasn’t been considered somewhere for the job.The pic was an obvious miss but all in all the Eagles deserved every stupid penalty they got. It’s been like that all year,just isn’t obvious with wentz blowing people out. How do you jump offsides on a punt when you are 4′ from the ball. That gave them a td eventually. D needs to get it together cuz if we’re one and done in playoffs it won’t be account of foles.10/17,3 TD’s and 111.3 QBR At half…can’t ask anymore from him…LETS GO DEFENSE

  12. calizcowboyz says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    NFC BEAST! Anyone remember jeff hostelter for the giants? Didnt he take over for an injured phil sims and win the super bowl as a back up? Im seriously trying to remember history without google.
    ….d e f e n s e …. need that to win the big game. shootouts are rare. that being said does ANY team really look dominate?

    Phil Simms broke his foot in a 17-13 loss vs. Buffalo during the 1990. Jeff Hostetler went 2-0 in the final two weeks of the season and the Giants secured a first round bye with the No. 2 seed. Giants crushed the Bears, 31-3, in the Divisional Round. Giants then upset the heavily favored and defending back to back Super Bowl Champion San Francisco 49ers in Candlestick Park, 15-13. When it was confirmed that Simms would not be back for the playoffs, Giants coach Bill Parcells took Hostetler aside and told him ” Don’t try to be Phil Simms. You’re not Phil Simms. Just be Jeff Hostetler. Just do your job, take care of the football and everything will take care of itself”

    Parcells knew, based on past games vs San Francisco, his defense matched up very well against the 49ers. Especially when the Giants won in San Francisco earlier in the season, in Monday Night matchup between two one-loss teams. If Hostetler didn’t turn over the football, the Giants had a great chance to win. Hostetler didn’t have a single turnover in the playoffs. The Giants didn’t have a single turnover PERIOD. The most points the defense allowed was the 19 points surrendered to the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 25.

    The 2017 Eagles aren’t the Giants of 1990. Nick Foles isn’t Jeff Hostetler. And Doug Pederson DAMN sure isn’t Bill Parcells.

    And finally, there isn’t guys named Taylor, Banks, Johnson, Marshall and Walls on that Philadelphia defense.

    But it has been done. And the game is vastly changed since then. But it has been done.

  14. eaglesmancave says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm
    1. Foles looked great. Period.
    2. Defense looked terrible. They’ve been sliding backwards a lot and they better get it together. Terrible mistakes and tackling 3 weeks in a row.
    3. Jason Kelce might be the best center in the NFL.
    4. Agholor is now straight-up indispensable
    5. Shows what even an interim coaching change can do. The Giants were a different team in all aspects. Spagnulo may be a real candidate for the job.
    6. It was like an Eagles home game, and that was just from the TV audio.
    7. The officiating was terrible. Again. Phantom calls, missed a pick on a TD play by the Giants, late flags. Numbers look fair but highly questionable for at least the 4th time this Eagles season
    ________________________________
    1 Foles looked great against the second worst team in the league that has maybe the worst pass rush…. I wouldn’t pass any judgement on this game except as a nice warm up.
    2 Absolutely agree. If the defense plays like this they will exit playoffs early.
    3 He is having a great year. Kelce got a great motor.
    4.Yep
    5 Spags got that interim change bounce but he will never become the HC of the NYG permanently.
    6 I heard the same
    7 Both teams got away with calls….but nothing egregious. That pick play happens all the time….just because the TV caught it doesn’t mean the ref at field level sees it also.

  15. TheBisonCometh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.

    calizcowboyz says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    NFC BEAST! Anyone remember jeff hostelter for the giants? Didnt he take over for an injured phil sims and win the super bowl as a back up? Im seriously trying to remember history without google.
    ….d e f e n s e …. need that to win the big game. shootouts are rare. that being said does ANY team really look dominate?

    Phil Simms broke his foot in a 17-13 loss vs. Buffalo during the 1990. Jeff Hostetler went 2-0 in the final two weeks of the season and the Giants secured a first round bye with the No. 2 seed. Giants crushed the Bears, 31-3, in the Divisional Round. Giants then upset the heavily favored and defending back to back Super Bowl Champion San Francisco 49ers in Candlestick Park, 15-13. When it was confirmed that Simms would not be back for the playoffs, Giants coach Bill Parcells took Hostetler aside and told him ” Don’t try to be Phil Simms. You’re not Phil Simms. Just be Jeff Hostetler. Just do your job, take care of the football and everything will take care of itself”

    Parcells knew, based on past games vs San Francisco, his defense matched up very well against the 49ers. Especially when the Giants won in San Francisco earlier in the season, in Monday Night matchup between two one-loss teams. If Hostetler didn’t turn over the football, the Giants had a great chance to win. Hostetler didn’t have a single turnover in the playoffs. The Giants didn’t have a single turnover PERIOD. The most points the defense allowed was the 19 points surrendered to the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 25.

    The 2017 Eagles aren’t the Giants of 1990. Nick Foles isn’t Jeff Hostetler. And Doug Pederson DAMN sure isn’t Bill Parcells.

    And finally, there isn’t guys named Taylor, Banks, Johnson, Marshall and Walls on that Philadelphia defense.

    But it has been done. And the game is vastly changed since then. But it has been done.

    —CORRECTION. The Giants did NOT win in San Francisco earlier in the season. But the 49ers only scored one TD the entire game. It was the only TD for either team, as the Niners won 7-3.

  16. just give it to me straight. so what your sayn is that there is a chance?! better then 1 in a million? YES!

  17. Beating the Joe Montana ,Roger Craig ,Jerry Rice led 49ers in SF with a backup is a lot different than beating any of these teams that are in the NFC in your house ,not even in the same stratisphere ,doesn’t even belong in this years comparison !

  18. This comparison is a fabrication of the media ,there is no comparison between the 2017 iggles and the 1990 GIANTS ,in 1990 real football with real stars was still being played !

  19. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Beating the Joe Montana ,Roger Craig ,Jerry Rice led 49ers in SF with a backup is a lot different than beating any of these teams that are in the NFC in your house ,not even in the same stratisphere ,doesn’t even belong in this years comparison !

    As much as you hate it, it’s a valid comparison. In the context of playoff seeding and win loss records. Giants lost Simms in Week 15. Eagles lose Wentz in Week 14.
    Both teams had TWO losses on the season at the time of injury.

    Want to talk about defense Elmer Echo? The next week, after the Simms injury, Giants allowed 452 yards to the Joe Bugel-Timm Rosenbach led “Phoenix” Cardinals. But still won the game, 24-21.

    So please, keep babbling about the Eagles defense today. Great entertainment.

  20. Picked to finish with an 8-8 record by the Vegas genuises BEFORE losing their most versatile RB and best PR/KR, borderline All-Pro MLB, best CB, future Hall of Fame LT, kicker, best special teams player and, now, a Top Three MVP Candidate at QB………and they are 12-2. Amazing! It will be a crime if Pederson is not NFL Coach of the Year. The Giants were expected to compete for a the Superbowl and lose a couple of diva WR’s…….and they are 2-12. The Eagles were a last place NFC East selection, lose all of the above……and are 12-2. Mindbogling!!!

  21. calizcowboyz says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    just give it to me straight. so what your sayn is that there is a chance?! better then 1 in a million? YES!

    Of course, there is a chance. But like the grammatically challenged Elmer likes to stammer, the two eras of football were vastly different. Coaching was different. Styles were different. Hell, being a QB was different.

    But, you can only deal with the present and right now they have just as good as a chance as anyone else in the conference. There is no team that shows they are head and shoulders above any other. Even with backup quarterbacks.

  22. They played real football in 1960 too, I will give you that why you referring too 1990 your the king of the past is the past and doesn’t hold water but now your referencing 1990 every chance you get

  23. Foles is not that far removed from a season of 27TDs and 2 INT’s, the INT’s thrown very late in that year too.

    He got hurt the following year and then played for Jeff Fisher, under whom Case Keenum and Jared Goff also looked awful.

    Maybe, just maybe Foles didn’t get a fair shot after the whole Chip Kelly fiasco.

  24. Now the bisondumbeth is going back 27 years to make his point well that’s cool cause the GIANTS won the Super Bowl that year !

  25. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    They played real football in 1960 too, I will give you that why you referring too 1990 your the king of the past is the past and doesn’t hold water but now your referencing 1990 every chance you get

    Oh Elmer Echo. So offended. Another poster referred to the 1990 Giants and I clarified the situation for them. It’s so hilarious when you get your panties in a twist.

    Oh, btw…..I don’t know if you heard but…

    2-12

    Enjoy.

  27. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Thought the past didn’t matter but now 1990 all of a sudden dose ,,,ok 1960

    I see through the myriad of difficulties in your life, reading comprehension is one of them. Quite a shame.

    Oh …..guess what?

    2-12

    And swept.

    Enjoy.

  28. Your actually bragging about beating a 2 -12 team par for the course iggles own teams with 3 wins or less 1960

  30. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Your actually bragging about beating a 2 -12 team par for the course iggles own teams with 3 wins or less 1960

    I’m actually hoping to shut your fat face for at least until next season. But there is little chance of that happening.

    Kinda rolls off the tongue..

    2-12

    Enjoy.

  31. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Oh now your clarifying situations your a zero trying to be a one ,1960 !

    2-12

    Enjoy.

  32. Ah the defense only gave up 9 points in the final 3 quarters. They hadnt been home in 2 weeks after staying on the west coast. The will get better. Theres no tonic like playing the Raiders and Dak Prescott.

  33. I put that performance as much on the LB’s as the DB’s. They were running Cover 2 most if the game and the LB’s were nowhere to be found on the crossing routes through the underneath zone. LB’s were dropping WAY too deep. That and tackling was piss poor.

