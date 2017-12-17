Earl Thomas: I don’t think Bobby Wagner should have played today

Getty Images

The Seahawks got blown out by the Rams at home on Sunday afternoon and there’s some sniping going on between players in the wake of the 42-7 loss.

It started when safety Earl Thomas was discussing linebacker Bobby Wagner playing with a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing last week. Thomas said Wagner is usually capable of going sideline to sideline, but “he just couldn’t do it today” and said the linebacker might have been better off sitting out.

“To be totally honest, I think the guys that played, you’ve got to give your hats off to Wags and a couple guys that played,” Thomas said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT. “But my personal opinion, I don’t think they should have played. The backups would have did just as good. The injuries, Kam, Sherm, K.J., it definitely hurt today.”

Wagner shared an apparent response to those comments in a since-deleted tweet. Wagner wrote “E keep my name out yo mouth” and “stop being jealous of other people success,” and then followed up with another saying that he’ll hold himself accountable.

Sunday’s loss dealt a blow to the Seahawks’ hopes of making the playoffs for a sixth straight season. They can do a better job of going down swinging in the next two weeks, although it might not work out for them if they continue swinging at each other.