Earl Thomas: I don’t think Bobby Wagner should have played today

The Seahawks got blown out by the Rams at home on Sunday afternoon and there’s some sniping going on between players in the wake of the 42-7 loss.

It started when safety Earl Thomas was discussing linebacker Bobby Wagner playing with a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing last week. Thomas said Wagner is usually capable of going sideline to sideline, but “he just couldn’t do it today” and said the linebacker might have been better off sitting out.

“To be totally honest, I think the guys that played, you’ve got to give your hats off to Wags and a couple guys that played,” Thomas said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT. “But my personal opinion, I don’t think they should have played. The backups would have did just as good. The injuries, Kam, Sherm, K.J., it definitely hurt today.”

Wagner shared an apparent response to those comments in a since-deleted tweet. Wagner wrote “E keep my name out yo mouth” and “stop being jealous of other people success,” and then followed up with another saying that he’ll hold himself accountable.

Sunday’s loss dealt a blow to the Seahawks’ hopes of making the playoffs for a sixth straight season. They can do a better job of going down swinging in the next two weeks, although it might not work out for them if they continue swinging at each other.

  2. It didn’t matter that they couldn’t compete today, or in the playoffs. When you lose your defense, and have no OL, and no running attack, there’s no competing.

    Hat’s off to the Rams…good luck in the playoffs to them!

  8. Such a shame that the one year “dynasty” is self imploding. Oh well, another one bites the dust at the hand of the Patriots. Too bad cuz Seattle is such a nice little two sport town.

  9. polksaladandy says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Such a shame that the one year “dynasty” is self imploding. Oh well, another one bites the dust at the hand of the Patriots. Too bad cuz Seattle is such a nice little two sport town.
    ——
    1 thing is for sure. Seattle isn’t racist like Boston.

  10. Such a shame that the one year “dynasty” is self imploding. Oh well, another one bites the dust at the hand of the Patriots. Too bad cuz Seattle is such a nice little two sport town.
    ——
    1 thing is for sure. Seattle isn’t racist like Boston.

    ________________________________________________________
    Thats BS. I was a submariner stationed in Hawaii from 2006-2014, except 4 months i was decommissioning my submarine in Bremerton WA between january-May 2010. I watched people throw the N word around and asian slurs all over that city. As a Bostonian, i was and always will be embarassed that Adam Jones had to endure that crap at Fenway. But every city has scum bags. I now live in Chicago where my wife is from, so ive seen diversity. Plus, like i said, i was stationed in Hawaii for 8 years. PLENTY of racism towards Mainland because of the Hawaiian Monarchy overthrow.

  11. Blaming injuries? Every team is injured in December. Just man up and admit you’re overrated. Bunch of dirty, overhyped fake SJWs.

    Seahawks are the Kardashians/LaMoron Balls of football. All for show and ratings, no real talent or decency.

  12. “1 thing is for sure. Seattle isn’t racist like Boston”.

    Sshhh. You can’t say anything bad about racists here. The anthem zealots will come out in full force to denounce you.

  13. Love how they are turning on each other in Seattle.

    The time has come for the legion of doom to meet their doom.

    Party on 12th man – that is also your collective IQ.

  15. Interesting that most of Seattle’s defensive players took a knee during the national anthem and then never bothered to ‘stand-up’ the rest of the day.

  16. So the Seahawks blow out the Eagles at home, then the Eagles beat down the Rams in LA and then the Rams go to Seattle and steamroll the Hawks? It’s a hard league to figure sometimes. Obviously injuries made a huge difference, but even that aside sometimes one team is up and the other is down.

  17. Earl was right, they got crushed today, the backups would have done just as good and it would have kept wagner on the sidelines to heal. And anyone who seriously thinks that Wagners tweet was anything but a joke is kidding themselves. No one is dumb enough to play their entire career with a player who is a multiple pro bowl/all pro and say “stop being jealous of other peoples success” and not be joking.

  18. walker1191, longtime ‘Hawks fans know the Rams have always had our number,always brought their A-game when they play us. During many of our mid-2000s winning seasons where they really struggled, they always took at least one of our matches, and more than once swept us when we had far stronger records overall. More than once knocked us out of playoff contention while winning only 3-4 that season.

    Now that they have a serious defense and a legit young QB, they’ll be fearsome. Hopefully we’ll return the favor when they’re dominating the league. Meanwhile, welcome back to real football, NFC West!

  19. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    1 thing is for sure. Seattle isn’t racist like Boston.
    ___________________________________________

    It’s one thing to pretend to be a hawks fan, it’s another to make them sound vile.
    You really are an incredibly vile and small minded excuse for a human being.

  21. navyvandal says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Such a shame that the one year “dynasty” is self imploding. Oh well, another one bites the dust at the hand of the Patriots. Too bad cuz Seattle is such a nice little two sport town.
    ——
    1 thing is for sure. Seattle isn’t racist like Boston.

    ________________________________________________________
    Thats BS. I was a submariner stationed in Hawaii from 2006-2014, except 4 months i was decommissioning my submarine in Bremerton WA between january-May 2010. I watched people throw the N word around and asian slurs all over that city. As a Bostonian, i was and always will be embarassed that Adam Jones had to endure that crap at Fenway. But every city has scum bags. I now live in Chicago where my wife is from, so ive seen diversity. Plus, like i said, i was stationed in Hawaii for 8 years. PLENTY of racism towards Mainland because of the Hawaiian Monarchy overthrow.
    ——
    Newsflash, Bremerton is not Seattle. Bremerton is 99% white. No diversity there. The only thing Bremerton has in common with Seattle is they share the same state. Boston is very racist, and its been known for its racism for a very long time. Check your history.

  22. There is no broadcast of this game in my area, and so I looked at the box score early in the game to see if Wagner played. Wagner’s name did not show up so I assumed that he did not play, but it turned out his name did not appear because he did not make any tackles early in the game. Earl Thomas is right. Other linebackers would have made some tackles. Wagner certainly did not stop Gurley from running wild today.

    Earl Thomas complained that Seattle should not have lost to a subpar QB like Blake Bortles. This week they lost to a pretty good young QB, so they lost a game they are supposed to lose today. LOL

  25. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 11:04 pm
    Boston is very racist, and its been known for its racism for a very long time. Check your history.
    _______________________________________

    Seriously dude, what place does your race baiting nonsense have here? There’s not a city in America you couldn’t make racist statements about, since you bring up history how many of them were the city that founded the abolitionist movement?
    Just stop, for once try to have a sense of decency and decorum.

  27. Newsflash, Bremerton is not Seattle. Bremerton is 99% white. No diversity there. The only thing Bremerton has in common with Seattle is they share the same state. Boston is very racist, and its been known for its racism for a very

    _______________________________________

    Do you think i stayed in Bremerton/Kitsap county all the time?! Wouldn’t it be logical for a 22 year old male in 2010 to experience a gorgeous city like seattle?! Esepcially considering i was born and raised in Mass? Or do you think i am a narrow minded punk? Maybe take the ferry to seattle to Pioneer Square or Pikes Market or Bell Town? Or you going to be an ignorant person. You must still be upset Seattle lost by 30+ points…

  28. The whole lot of the starters should have taken the day off. It was ugly from the first drive. Cleveland’s backups could have lost 42-7 even without the Seahawks’ oft-touted home field advantage.

    Earl did miss some tackles, as well as Wagner and a lot of other guys. Whatever magic they had to make stars out of scrubs, a la Byron Maxwell, is long gone. They looked like a bunch of late-round picks today.

    Oh well at least I can stop waking up at / staying up til 5 am to catch their games. Too bad (as a Hawks fan) because when the schedule dropped, the game in Dallas loomed large as a marquee matchup. Now it is an also-ran slopfest.

    Anyway I’m hoping for a Jags-Saints Super Bowl. Highly unlikely but I gotta root for something.

  30. I like the symmetry of Seahawks losing, Seahawks players punching opponents, Seahawks players fighting with each other, Seahawks fans calling other cities racist. Just a good time all around!

  33. The Sea Gulls should start sitting their regulars the last 2 games. Keep them healthy for next season, because they should realize that they have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. If some of their high priced veterans tear an ACL or an Achilles heel, they will also have trouble trading them. They could not trade Jeremy Lame for example, because he failed his physical.

  34. Delusional Seahawks fans choose to ignore that 50% of their good years came by default from playing in a garbage Division. They’ve been a great team, I don’t dismiss that, but their greatness was a 4-5 year stretch that ended last year or the year before. Now it’s crystallizing.

    “We want the ball, and we’re gonna score!”

