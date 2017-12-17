Giants offense pushes lead to 20-7 in second quarter

Getty Images

The Giants last scored 20 points in a game in Week 10, so there was little reason to expect their offense to come out firing on all cylinders against the Eagles on Sunday.

As the saying goes, that’s why they play the games.

The Giants are up 20-7 after wide receiver Sterling Shepard motored down the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from Eli Manning in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. It’s the second touchdown pass for Manning and the third touchdown in as many possessions for a Giants team that has been offensively challenged all year.

Manning is now 13-of-18 for 208 yards and Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson could be seen angrily yelling on the sideline after the second Giants touchdown of the day. They’ll need to find a way to translate that emotion into something positive on the field if they’re going to make the short trip home with their 12th win of the year.