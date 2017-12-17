Giants score TD on first possession for first time this year

AP

The Eagles are trying to nail down a first-round bye behind new starting quaterback Nick Foles on Sunday and Foles will get credit for leading his team to a comeback win if they do.

The Giants received the opening kickoff on Sunday afternoon at the Meadowlands and drove the ball 75 yards for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead. Kicker Aldrick Rosas‘ try for the extra point was blocked.

Orleans Darkwa‘s one-yard touchdown was the first opening drive touchdown of the season for the 2-11 Giants. The Giants moved downfield easily as Eli Manning completed 7-of-9 passes for 71 yards, although it looked like the Eagles would hold them to three points when Vinny Curry came up with a third-down sack. A holding penalty on cornerback Jalen Mills gave the Giants new life, however, and they took advantage.

Now it’s up to Foles, who replaces the injured Carson Wentz, to get the Eagles on the scoreboard.