Hue Jackson wonders if DeShone Kizer will “ever get it”

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson wondered aloud whether DeShone Kizer will “ever get it,” leaving the rookie quarterback’s future in doubt.

“He has some work to do,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think that’s a fair question if he’ll ever get it. I think he will, but he has to keep working.”

Kizer had three more turnovers Sunday in a 27-10 loss to the Ravens, giving him 25 turnovers this season. He threw five picks and lost two fumbles in two losses to Baltimore this season.

That has Jackson rethinking his decision to finish the season with Kizer as his quarterback, backing off his declaration of Nov. 19 that Kizer would finish the season.

“I think he can [make it to the finish line],” Jackson said. “Obviously, I’m going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we’re still trying to win. We’re not here just trying to get through the season. I don’t look at it like that, and I’m not going to let our players look at it like that. We’re trying to win. If the best decision is to move forward in a different direction, we will. At the same time, I want him to finish this if he can. We’ll see.”

Kizer, 21, didn’t know when he began postgame interviews that Jackson was considering a change.

“He has not shared that with me,” Kizer said. “When you play the performance that I had, I’m sure you have to go back and reevaluate the quarterback position. It’s just on me to make sure I do whatever I can to be the best me I can, the best teammate and the best leader and the best quarterback I can become. In order to do so, I have to go back and watch this film. I’ll learn from it and continue to myself in a position to potentially lead this team to score points and win games.”

If the Browns don’t replace Kizer before the end of this season, they are expected to before next season. The Browns currently own the first and fifth picks, and it’s a good bet they will use one of those picks on a quarterback.