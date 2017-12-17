Hue Jackson wonders if DeShone Kizer will “ever get it”

Browns coach Hue Jackson wondered aloud whether DeShone Kizer will “ever get it,” leaving the rookie quarterback’s future in doubt.

“He has some work to do,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think that’s a fair question if he’ll ever get it. I think he will, but he has to keep working.”

Kizer had three more turnovers Sunday in a 27-10 loss to the Ravens, giving him 25 turnovers this season. He threw five picks and lost two fumbles in two losses to Baltimore this season.

That has Jackson rethinking his decision to finish the season with Kizer as his quarterback, backing off his declaration of Nov. 19 that Kizer would finish the season.

“I think he can [make it to the finish line],” Jackson said. “Obviously, I’m going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we’re still trying to win. We’re not here just trying to get through the season. I don’t look at it like that, and I’m not going to let our players look at it like that. We’re trying to win. If the best decision is to move forward in a different direction, we will. At the same time, I want him to finish this if he can. We’ll see.”

Kizer, 21, didn’t know when he began postgame interviews that Jackson was considering a change.

“He has not shared that with me,” Kizer said. “When you play the performance that I had, I’m sure you have to go back and reevaluate the quarterback position. It’s just on me to make sure I do whatever I can to be the best me I can, the best teammate and the best leader and the best quarterback I can become. In order to do so, I have to go back and watch this film. I’ll learn from it and continue to myself in a position to potentially lead this team to score points and win games.”

If the Browns don’t replace Kizer before the end of this season, they are expected to before next season. The Browns currently own the first and fifth picks, and it’s a good bet they will use one of those picks on a quarterback.

39 responses to “Hue Jackson wonders if DeShone Kizer will “ever get it”

  4. Baker Mayfield is your guy, Cleveland. Josh Rosen is not sturdy enough to play in the snow lol, and Sam Darnold does not have enough collegiate experience lol. Mayfield, Heisman winner 2017, is the “best available” quaterback.

  6. Hue Jackson throwing his 21 year old rookie quarterback under the bus just underscores what a lousy coach he is. Kizer’s struggles speaks volumes to Hue’s failure to coach him up and to prepare him for games. Even Deshaun Watson would’ve sucked with crappy Hue!

  7. No, DK will never get it. He didn’t get it ND and he wont at Cleveland. Until the Browns find a QB we will continue to be bottom feeders.

  12. No one knows if Kizer will someday in the future be a franchise quarterback, but it does him a disservice to put this really young rookie on the field against real professional defenses without anything but weak offensive players all around him and incompetent coaching to make it worse. I wish him luck.

  13. I could very easily see a “mutual agreement” at the end of this season for Hue Jackson to no longer coach the Browns. He gets to get out of being saddled with Kizer and the new GM gets to pick his own coach.

    No Heisman Trophey QB, other than Roger Staubach has ever been worth anything. Including Cam Newton.

  16. Never blame the player on teams like this. Blame the losing culture. Until you snap out of it, you don’t know what you have.

    Dan Dierdorf said many years ago that Cleveland has ruined a lot of good football players.

  17. And in the process Hue Jackson continues to show how clueless he is. Now that he doesn’t have moneyball guy to point a finger at, he’s found his new scapegoat.

  18. I may get a ton of flack for this, but can we PLEASE expedite this process and pay Kirk Cousins whatever in the heck he wants?!
    And yes, I realize the Skins may not let him go, but IF, please?

  20. I know this team doesn’t draft well but not a coincidence they can’t develop a QB when they start a guy too early, jerk him around, then publicly shame him, QB development 101.

  21. Hugh Jackson is a dumpster fire. Kizer should never have went to the Browns. The kid needs a year or two with an actual QB coach and offensive coordinator. Not this waste of a head coach.

  22. There you go…. Just ditch your QB and go draft another one after one season. Last year Cleveland started 5 different QBs, and they have been flipping around on them all season. How can you ever develop a QB (or any player for that matter) without consistency? With all of the QB changes, I think the real question should be is Hue Jackson ever going to get it? In the bigger picture, it seems like the problem lies within the team and having terrible coaches who suck and coaching and developing players. Carson Wentz looks like the real deal. He wasn’t just born like that. Obviously he has talent. Every player in the NFL has talent, otherwise they would never have made it to a team. What matters is how you harness that talent and help these guys be the best they can be. Guarantee that if Wentz landed in Cleveland, he wouldn’t be anywhere near the level of a QB that he is right now. Perfect example is Good. We would surely be watching this same show of shuffling QB’s and watching their head coach throw them under the bus. Wentz and Goff have been turning into very good players right before our eyes because they have good coaches, and a good organization around them to develop them into what we see today, and what we see in the future.

    When is Hue Jackson, or the GM going to ever get it??

    Give this kid a break. Give him chance. Do him the favor of letting him go where he can go on to another team who can actually work with him and take advantage of the talent he was born with. And the Cleveland can just go and draft another QB who will again be blamed for the teams poor performance. SMH. These guys get paid so much money just to show off their ignorance and how terrible they are at their job of running and coaching a team.

  26. The Rams and Goff proves that good coaching is essential to the development of an NFL player. Haslam has again saddled the Browns with a dysfunctional, backstabbing coaching staff (he won’t replace Hue Jackson and his cronies) that seeks survival rather than excellence. Kizer may not be the answer at quarterback but the Browns will never know as long as Haslam keeps Jackson as the head coach. NO talented assistant coaches will ever come to Cleveland as long as the front office remains dysfunctional and unprofessional. That dooms the talented players the Browns draft to an abysmal future. Sadly, Haslam has also undermined Dorsey as the GM which will inevitably lead to another round of frustrating failure. Look at the 49ers and Rams to see ownership that finally “got it”! It’s a shame that Haslam will continue to impose a condition on his GM (keep Jackson and his staff) that guarantees failure.

  27. Yeah. Where were the angle routes to the RBs, where were the outlet passes out of the backfield? Where were the crossing routes, the seem route to the Y receiver? Where were the short high percentage passes Period?

    Why are the Browns throwing 400 level NFL passing at their rookie QB with no veteran QB to shepherd him through it all?

    With that defense they should be a run heavy team with high percentage passes…You’re not that good to overcome a rookie QB’s mistakes. Your rookie QB needs a veteran QB to be his extra set of eyes on Gameday. I mean you have Troy Smith in the area. Put him on the staff at least.

    How does the head coach not know this?

    I mean just poor situational football. Their inside their 5 yard line In Shotgun with a suspect Left Tackle. What you do in that situationi is move the pocket away from the LT, let your rookie QB read one side of the field from high to low. If nothing’s there throw it away…punt the ball and let your good defense handle their part…don’t beat yourself with rookie QB mistake, and Undermanned LT..

    0-14, lost 29 out of 30 games. You can’t blame players for that. You can’t blame the front office for that…ITS COACHING.

  30. He’s a kid, who had he been on any team 20 years ago, or on any team beyond Cleveland, would not have been playing.

    You can’t plant potatoes and expect turnips. The problem with Cleveland is their owner. Start there!

  33. Sad thing is Kiser is still the best QB of what the Browns have.

    Pretty sure it wasn’t Hugh Jacksons idea to get rid of Josh McCown and not have a QB on the roster over 25.

    Don’t understand how people can be critical of a head coach looking at what he was given to lead his offense. It’s like calling a racecar driver terrible because he can’t win in a 1989 toyota camry from a used car dealership.

  34. Kizer isn’t accurate enough to ever become a FQB. Just because he has size and arm strength doesn’t mean he’ll some day be good. He won’t! But, what is Hue the QB whisper thinking naming him the starter at the beginning of the season? Hue Jackson is by far the dumbest head coach ever. Kessler actually played pretty good last season as a rookie, with stats that make Kizer look foolish. And Hue continues to play Kizer because he can throw the ball 60 yards in the air. Hue you suck as a head coach!!!!

  35. The offensive game plan is… offensive. They have a solid running game that they quit on after the first quarter, regardless of the score. They have a rookie QB for whom they call plays as if he’s a seasoned veteran, not protecting him with safe, confidence-building plays. The stupid is frustrating to watch even for a non-Browns fan. I can’t imagine the frustration of this being your favorite team. The city and fans deserve better.

  37. browns shouldn’t give up on kizer. he needs a veteran quarterback and a kick in the ass from proper coaching. hue jackson needs to be fired already.

  39. Will Hue Jackson ever get it? After Crowell runs for 59 yards and the Brown’s end scoring to go ahead 7-3, Crowell gets replaced by Johnson as the Brown’s abandon the run game.

