Jaguars crush Texans 45-7 to clinch playoff berth

The Jaguars continue to do things they haven’t done in years. They checked off another box Sunday by clinching a playoff berth with a dominating 45-7 victory over the Texans.

It’s their first playoff berth since 2007.

Jacksonville, though, can accomplish much more. The Jaguars last won the division title in 1999 when they went 14-2 in the AFC Central, so that is next on their to-do list.

The Jaguars, now 10-4, are looking more and more like a title contender every week, having won seven of their past eight games.

The Texans failed to put up much of a fight.

The Jaguars defense did what the Jaguars defense does, especially against the Texans this season. Jacksonville also dominated the Texans in Week 1, winning 29-7, with 10 sacks, four takeaways and a defensive score.

Calais Campbell, who had four sacks in the season opener, had two more Sunday. He has 14.5 this season, with six coming against Houston.

Barry Church had an interception of T.J. Yates, who was 12-of-31 for 128 yards and a touchdown in his first start since 2015. DeAndre Hopkins had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Bortles had a great day, completing 21 of 29 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and a 143.8 passer rating. The Jaguars didn’t miss receiver Marqise Lee, who left in the first half with an ankle injury, as Keelan Cole caught seven passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and Jaydon Mickens had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars led 31-0 at halftime as they coasted to their biggest margin of victory this season. Jacksonville beat Baltimore 44-7 in Week 3.

  1. This team is improving week by week. The good play of bortles is good to see. We have to see if the can match the AFC powerhouses come playoff time.

  7. I don’t trust warm weather teams like the Jaguars in the playoffs. They are not used to playing in the Northeast January cold weather.

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm
    I don’t trust warm weather teams like the Jaguars in the playoffs. They are not used to playing in the Northeast January cold weather.
    _____________________________________________

    Elite defense, great rushing, efficient QB play = wins in Northeast January cold weather.

  12. Warm weather team? No it’s no the Northeast or Midwest as far as weather goes but as a former resident there and I’m pretty sure Jacksonville people will agree with me when I say it gets cold AF in Jacksonville. I think they will be able to handle it better than Miami but remember Tampa when they went to the Super Bowl they thought the same thing.

  14. nationalmediacansuckit says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Elite defense, great rushing, efficient QB play = wins in Northeast January cold weather.
    ———————
    Elite defense?!?! That was TJ Yates not Tom Brady.

  15. nATIONALMEDIACANSUCKIT: So true, TJ Yates is not Tom Brady. We should judge Jags defense based on QBs like Ben Rothlensburger and Russel Wilson, agree?

  16. Understandably, they did not play the Pats today. But, that said, their strong running game and physical defense makes them threatening to the Pats in the playoffs. We’ve already seen them play the Steelers, and while history usually does not repeat itself exactly the second time around in games, we know what they can do. I won’t say that they’re Superbowl bound, but if Bortles keeps up his improvements and Fournette stays healthy, this team can match up well with New England.

  18. Jags did what are other teams try to do, which is destroy a division rival. 45 – 7 and remember that it was 31-0 at halftime so really they just killed clock the second half because they could have scored alot more. If Bortles keeps playing like he is , the Jags can beat anyone and reach the superbowl. No one in the plagoffs wants to see the Jags on the field, just ask the Steelers and Seahawks.

  19. dualprime says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:53 pm
    nationalmediacansuckit says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Elite defense, great rushing, efficient QB play = wins in Northeast January cold weather.
    ———————
    Elite defense?!?! That was TJ Yates not Tom Brady.
    ________________________

    Right. You prove my point buddy. Look at the score today. You beat the teams are suppose to beat when you’re a better team and then you beat Steelers, Ravens, Seahawks, Chargers…..you know teams with SB winning and elite QB’s. You making this too easy for me

  20. kevjamm says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm
    nATIONALMEDIACANSUCKIT: So true, TJ Yates is not Tom Brady. We should judge Jags defense based on QBs like Ben Rothlensburger and Russel Wilson, agree?
    ——————————
    You meant to respond to dualprime not me. The TJ Yates is not Time Brady is his comment

  21. The Jaguars are built to win late in the year. A strong defense and a power rushing attack. Fournette is 240 pounds and one of the fastest players in the NFL. Nobody wants to tackle that in 10 degree weather.

  22. Are the Jags SB material? That remains to be seen, but they aren’t afraid of anybody right now and are playing like it. They are not a team anyone else wants to have to go thru in the Playoffs, and yet go through them they must. Defense, if not the best damn near so, and the offense is finally getting it’s act together at just the right time of the season. As a Lions fan living in Jacksonville, I confess I am liking this team more and more every week. It will be fun seeing how far they go in the playoffs.

