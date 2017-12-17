Jaguars crush Texans 45-7 to clinch playoff berth

AP

The Jaguars continue to do things they haven’t done in years. They checked off another box Sunday by clinching a playoff berth with a dominating 45-7 victory over the Texans.

It’s their first playoff berth since 2007.

Jacksonville, though, can accomplish much more. The Jaguars last won the division title in 1999 when they went 14-2 in the AFC Central, so that is next on their to-do list.

The Jaguars, now 10-4, are looking more and more like a title contender every week, having won seven of their past eight games.

The Texans failed to put up much of a fight.

The Jaguars defense did what the Jaguars defense does, especially against the Texans this season. Jacksonville also dominated the Texans in Week 1, winning 29-7, with 10 sacks, four takeaways and a defensive score.

Calais Campbell, who had four sacks in the season opener, had two more Sunday. He has 14.5 this season, with six coming against Houston.

Barry Church had an interception of T.J. Yates, who was 12-of-31 for 128 yards and a touchdown in his first start since 2015. DeAndre Hopkins had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Bortles had a great day, completing 21 of 29 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and a 143.8 passer rating. The Jaguars didn’t miss receiver Marqise Lee, who left in the first half with an ankle injury, as Keelan Cole caught seven passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and Jaydon Mickens had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars led 31-0 at halftime as they coasted to their biggest margin of victory this season. Jacksonville beat Baltimore 44-7 in Week 3.