Jaguars dominating Texans, up 21-0

AP

The Jaguars dominated the Texans in Week 1, winning 29-7, with 10 sacks, four takeaways and a defensive score. It’s more of the same in Week 15.

Jacksonville leads 21-0 in the second quarter and had another touchdown overturned on replay.

Calais Campbell, who had four sacks in the season opener, already has a sack today, giving him 13.5 for the season. Myles Jack scored on a 19-yard fumble return, but it was overturned on replay. T.J. Yates arm was moving forward when he lost control of the ball, making it an incompletion.

That’s the only thing that has gone the Texans’ way. They have one first down and 10 total yards.

The Jaguars scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tommy Bohanon, and Jaydon Mickens has touchdown catches of 5 and 14 yards.