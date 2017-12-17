Jaguars embarrass Texans in first half, with 31-0 halftime lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2017, 2:51 PM EST
The Jaguars destroyed the Texans in the first half, beating them every which way but loose.

Jacksonville leads 31-0 at halftime.

The Jaguars defense has two sacks (Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson) and a takeaway (an interception by Barry Church). A touchdown by linebacker Myles Jack was reversed by replay, as T.J. Yates‘ arm was moving forward, making it an incompletion rather than a fumble.

But unlike the Jaguars’ dominating win in Week 1 against the Texans, the story line of this one is the Jacksonville offense, which has 289 yards.

Blake Bortles is having a day.

The quarterback has completed 17 of 25 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Jaydon Mickens has touchdown receptions of 5 and 14 yards, catching three passes for 60 yards. Keelan Cole has six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars have punted twice, though it seems like they can do whatever they want.

Jacksonville has held Houston to four first downs and 58 yards, with Yates going 5-of-14 for 31 yards and the pick. DeAndre Hopkins has only one catch for 10 yards, and Lamar Miller has seven carries for 28 yards.

  5. Texans need a lot of help. At least they will have an early first round pick… oh wait they traded that to the Browns.
    Time to evaluate the current roster and drop some players that aren’t performing up to contract (Cushing, Joseph…) and build through the draft. Starting with O line, if they don’t improve Watson will have a very short career.

  7. How many starters are still on the Texans active roster? Let’s be real, the Jags are “embarrassing” TJ Yates, a handful of legit starters and a bunch of scrubs.

  8. The people still commenting on Bortles being so bad are just plain ignorant and obviously you have not watched him play the last half of the season. I’m still critical because I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop but he has been very good most of the season so just back it up..

  9. bayousooner90 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:23 pm
    Texans will have the top QB in the league along with their entire defense. Jags will still have Bortles. Texans will be fine!

  10. dualprime says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:22 pm
    Texans will have the top QB in the league along with their entire defense. Jags will still have Bortles. Texans will be fine!
    Salty much. Ahhhhh poor baby

