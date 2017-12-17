Jaguars embarrass Texans in first half, with 31-0 halftime lead

AP

The Jaguars destroyed the Texans in the first half, beating them every which way but loose.

Jacksonville leads 31-0 at halftime.

The Jaguars defense has two sacks (Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson) and a takeaway (an interception by Barry Church). A touchdown by linebacker Myles Jack was reversed by replay, as T.J. Yates‘ arm was moving forward, making it an incompletion rather than a fumble.

But unlike the Jaguars’ dominating win in Week 1 against the Texans, the story line of this one is the Jacksonville offense, which has 289 yards.

Blake Bortles is having a day.

The quarterback has completed 17 of 25 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Jaydon Mickens has touchdown receptions of 5 and 14 yards, catching three passes for 60 yards. Keelan Cole has six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars have punted twice, though it seems like they can do whatever they want.

Jacksonville has held Houston to four first downs and 58 yards, with Yates going 5-of-14 for 31 yards and the pick. DeAndre Hopkins has only one catch for 10 yards, and Lamar Miller has seven carries for 28 yards.