Jaguars’ maturity will be tested today

The 9-4 Jaguars could still end up with one of the top two seeds in the AFC. They could also end up out of the playoffs.

While they don’t control all of it, they control the outcome of the next three games, starting today with a rematch with the Texans, the team the Jags blew out way back in Week One. If the Jaguars have matured over the course of a season that, at times, has featured inconsistent performances, they should win this one easily. But if they still haven’t gotten to the point where they can win every game they’re supposed to win without a periodic lapse, they need to be worried about today’s game.

Maturity was the issue in September and October, as Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell told me after an unexpected win over the Steelers. But the Jaguars have since been (for the most part) knocking out opponents one at a time.

They should be able to handle both the Texans and the 49ers in advance of a season-ending showdown in Tennessee, which could have the AFC South riding on the outcome. It’s more likely to be a de facto division championship if the Jaguars lose their focus and stumble over the next two games.