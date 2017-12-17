Jay Cutler’s three interceptions help Bills top Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler played well on Monday night in an upset of the Patriots. He did not play well today.

Cutler threw three interceptions, including the game-clincher on the Dolphins’ final offensive play, as the Bills won 24-16. Although Cutler did throw for 274 yards, it took him 49 passes to get there, and he didn’t throw any touchdown passes.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was solid, throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Taylor also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The win improves the Bills to 8-6 and keeps their playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins, now 6-8, are out of it. With games remaining against the Chiefs and again against the Bills, all Miami can do is try to play spoiler.

  5. Ha ha, know I KNOW that last Sunday was the Phins Super Bowl because they were the turd in the punch bowl today.

  9. The Dolphins did what they normally do…abandon what works to try and make the old stuff work and find out again that it doesn’t. Looks like they played more zone to keep an eye on shady but they suck in zone and allow deep balls which is about the only ball Tyrod throws well. If they played man Taylor would have thrown a couple picks. When buffalo allowed underneath throws to eat the clock Miami should have put Grant in the slot and tried to break one with his speed and agility. Landry was an embarrassment. I don’t care how well he plays when he does dumb crap like that. Stupid penalties void a decent gain/1st down, kill momentum and force a 1st and 35. You can’t have that…especially when the season is on the line, down 2 scores on the road and time running short. Honestly, I would have yanked him off the field after that…and he would have not gotten back in

    Nice post although I’d like to add Taylor does t throw many picks so going to man probably wouldn’t have led to picks although his throws would have been more careful. Landry is a hot head like his boy obj but at least he didn’t punch the qb lol

  13. Cutler is not, nor has he ever been, a “gamer.” If it’s a big game and everything is on the line, you can just write it off ’cause it ain’t gonna happen. He couldn’t deliver for the Bears and he won’t deliver for anyone else. Hang ’em up and hit the booth buddy.

  16. The Miami Dolphin fans have to stop the delusional behavior; Cutler is an Adam Gase $10M dollar mistake. Cutler with his Dolphin contract made in one year what he would have made working as a TV analyst for 10 years. The Dolphin’s receivers are not even close to being elite. If Miami gives Jarvis Landry the contract he’s seeking the management should be replaced. Landry is one of the slowest slot receivers in the league and is a very short yardage receiver only who can not create separation. He is not elite at all! The TE Thomas is another Gase mistake. The most talented offensive player Kenyan Drake was kept on the bench for most of the season. Parker is not a first round receiver talent. Who chose to draft the defensive end Harris? Please no more delusional thinking on this Miami team. They can’t draft talent and get free agents who are washed up like the TE and QB they brought in this season. The defensive coordinator looks like a deer looking into headlights after most teams keep moving the ball for first downs. Cut Mr. Cutler and bring in some receiver talent to compliment Drake. Moreover get a shut down corner who does not play 10 yards off the receivers. The Dolphins first round picks for the last two drafts would not start on most teams in the NFL. Someone needs to start recognizing NFL talent on this Miami Dolphin’s team.

  17. Solid win but Bills were expected to win here if they have any playoff aspirations. Next 2 will be tougher.

    I am hoping the re-match in Miami is for the playoffs, it will be a war.

  18. Is it just me, or does Boogers crew usually allow games to devolve and get out of hand quickly? I saw about 3 missed face masks, a couple missed false starts, a few bogus calls and then the complete lack of control on the players in the 4th. It wasn’t one sided, it “benefited” both teams, but how Boog still has a head official gig is beyond me. Almost led to a another Gronk style Slam of Frustration. Yeah, and Suh with the punch to the head on Tyrod was cute. Bills need to find the killer instinct, no reason that game shouldn’t have been 35+ point differential.

  20. Any time my Bills beat the Dullfins is an ecstatic day. Especially love how their own fans turn on them with any beating they take. Yet, when they win, oh my, Super Bowl bound? Talk about a bad fan base, there’s is one for sure.

  21. Listening to the announcers attempting to call the game was pure torture. Kept calling Taylor “McCoy,” wouldn’t shut up about “the drought,” predicted run plays in obvious passing situations and otherwise declined to enlighten us in any way, shape, or form about the sport that just proves once and for all that kickers aren’t football players.

    Spero and Solomon, come back, we’re sorry and we take back everything we said about you.

  23. Jay Cutler’s footwork is horrible! He is not balanced when trying to get the football to an intended target. Perhaps when he was younger, had a stronger arm and was in better shape he could get away with his lack of basic fundamentals. Watch the film on the interceptions in Sunday’s game. Cutler looks like a weekend warrior in an eight man two hand touch league. This $10 million dollar mistake is on Coach Adam Gase. Tyrod Taylor won the game with his legs and Cutler lost it with his legs!

  25. I admit it, I’m the idiot that said Cutler would be an upgrade from RT. Man was I wrong. Can’t wait to have RT back at the helm.

  26. Who really thinks Cutler is better than Tanneyhill? Or visa versa? Both are pretty much the same…bad.

  27. And to think some people have suggested tannehill restructure his contract for next season or else release him…Hahahaha the dolphins have no leverage after watching this Cutler experiment. Cutlers body language kills me. Gase is a joke for not being able to correct Cutlers many mistakes. Tom Savage has been better then Cutler.

  28. Whoever thinks signing Jay Canton was an experiment or a gamble needs to get a grip. A disaster yes, but what really was Gase supposed to do. Tell me a good alternative please. I will give you the benefit of hindsight. As for the money, who cares it’s not yours or mine what difference does that make to you or me. I didn’t work out but it was the obvious choice with the history they had.

