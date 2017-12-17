Jay Cutler’s three interceptions help Bills top Dolphins

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler played well on Monday night in an upset of the Patriots. He did not play well today.

Cutler threw three interceptions, including the game-clincher on the Dolphins’ final offensive play, as the Bills won 24-16. Although Cutler did throw for 274 yards, it took him 49 passes to get there, and he didn’t throw any touchdown passes.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was solid, throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Taylor also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The win improves the Bills to 8-6 and keeps their playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins, now 6-8, are out of it. With games remaining against the Chiefs and again against the Bills, all Miami can do is try to play spoiler.