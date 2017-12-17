Jets will stick with Bryce Petty in Week 16

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t get a win on Sunday afternoon against the Saints and coach Todd Bowles didn’t sound overly enthusiastic about Bryce Petty‘s play, but Petty will get another start against the Chargers next weekend.

Petty was 19-of-39 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 31-19 loss in New Orleans, which Bowles called a “good experience for him.” He also made it clear that it needs to be a learning experience because the results on the field weren’t good enough.

“[Petty] just didn’t make any plays,” Bowles said, via NJ.com. “Plays that we needed to make to win the game, he didn’t make. He will get better at that.”

Christian Hackenberg was active for the third time in his career on Sunday, but the 2016 second-round pick still has not played a snap in the regular season. It appears there’s no plan for that to change before Christmas.