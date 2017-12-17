Jimmy Garoppolo does it again as 49ers beat Titans

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2017, 7:36 PM EST
The 49ers were 1-10. Then Jimmy Garoppolo became their starting quarterback. Now the 49ers are 4-10.

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to three wins in three starts, including a thrilling 25-23 victory today over the Titans.

In todays game, Garoppolo was nothing short of outstanding: He completed 31 of 43 passes for 381 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. And he marched the 49ers down the field and into field goal range in the final minute, setting up Robbie Gould‘s game-winning field goal as time expired.

Garoppolo was the star of the show, but Gould was a close second. He went 5-for-5 on field goals, the second time during the 49ers’ three-game winning streak that Gould has gone 5-for-5. Marquise Goodwin also turned in a big game for the 49ers, catching 10 passes for 114 yards.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was solid, completing 23 of 33 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He helped the Titans get into range for what appeared to be a game-winning field goal after the two-minute warning. But then Garoppolo’s magic began.

The Titans fell to 8-6, but they still have a shot in the AFC playoff race. They’re not out of it as disappointing as this loss was.

The 49ers are long since out of it, but with Garoppolo, they’ve got a great future ahead of them. This kid is the real deal.

59 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo does it again as 49ers beat Titans

  1. It’s amazing what happens when a team thinks they have a “chance”. Talent is pretty close between teams in the NFL….its all about confidence and effort.

  4. Belichick can take credit for two last minute victories on two different coasts almost at the same time!

  8. The good news is that 49ers have their QB. The bad news is it came a little too late.
    Regardless, they appear to be team with good things in the future.

  9. Never saw a team get more excited for their 4th win of the season. But with Garoppolo the future is looking brighter.

  11. York, take a dump truck full of cash to Jimmy G’s house, pull the lever and dump that cash on Jimmy’s front lawn. And then drive away. Jimmy G is the franchise. He’s legit.

  13. Ha, Patriots thought they were getting a number 2 2nd round pick, almost a late round 1. Now it will be closer to 40-45th pick. Not to mention they traded away a legitimate Franchise QB. I mean Jay Cutler cost the Bears 2 1’s back in 2009. I think even the Raiders gave Cincy a 1 for Carson Palmer.

  16. Just pitiful. All season long, the Titans have not woken up until the end of Quarter 3. You see what’s happened in Jacksonville after Tom Coughlin showed up — players started producing on the field, especially Blake Bortles. Time to clean house, Tennessee: LeBeau, Mularkey, Robiskie, see ya!

  18. Jimmy G is legitimate.

    And now as a Cardinals fan, I stand here looking around the NFC West horizon worried that we’re now the sole team without a young franchise QB. Things better change quick or we’re destined for years of repeating the typical franchise results pre-Warner.

    The Hawks are very much built to win now and for the forseeable future, the Rams are built to last a long time with the young core of Goff/Gurley/Cupp/etc and now the 49ers have found their franchise QB.

  22. bears5683 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:41 pm
    Ha, Patriots thought they were getting a number 2 2nd round pick, almost a late round 1. Now it will be closer to 40-45th pick. Not to mention they traded away a legitimate Franchise QB. I mean Jay Cutler cost the Bears 2 1’s back in 2009. I think even the Raiders gave Cincy a 1 for Carson Palmer.
    ———————————
    How many pickes did the Bears give up to move from 3rd to 2nd to pick a qb they’d have been able to pick at 3rd anyway?

  24. At last, something for Colts fans to celebrate: Indy just moved up in the draft. Pagano better not mess this up by winning a game.

  25. nickdamjanovic says:
    December 17, 2017 at 7:52 pm
    Correction: Gould was 6 of 6.

    ---
    What clown donwvoted this? I mean, I guess technically he did go 5-5…right up until he kicked his 6th on the last play.

  26. 49ers have there franchise QB and looking at Wilson and Seattle also have the best QB IN THE NFC WEST! GET USE TO IT HATERS. THEY HAVE 100 MILLION IN CAP SPACE AND WILL FIX THAT OLINE AND OFFENSE AND BUILD AROUND JIMMY! They also will get that 2nd round draft pick and then some when they trade down in April’s draft. Get use to it haters and Seattle trolls. How does your dynasty look now.. NOBODY HAS IT BETTER! GET SOME!

  27. Jimmy does it again – against an average underplaying team. Lets be honest, the Titans are mediocre. They’re one of the most disappointing teams there is as they were expected to get to the next level.

    Lets stop and really be honest. There’s no proof that he’s “the franchise” when he’s looked good against the bad teams, and bad against the good teams. More importantly, Kyle Shanahan is NOT Jim Harbaugh. In the chance Jimmy G is legit, Jed York is still the owner. Those 4 years under Harbaugh were the outlier and the way it ended was just vintage York. 49ers are going to still be bad for a long time.

  28. Where are all the cowards that claimed all Patriots backups fail? Working on a new user name with mommy? This trade will look like the steal of the century in 5 yrs. He doesn’t even have anything to work with on that team. Yet.

  29. aj66shanghai says:
    Things are looking less and less sunny for Seattle fans. What an awful day :,(
    I’m not a fan of any NFC West team, but I have to snicker at members of a fan base that take shots at another team that has beaten theirs 11 of the last 12 times they’ve met, including a sweep this year, and the last nine straight by a combined score of 206-106.
    Laughable, but also a little bit pathetic. I think they call it “frustrated little brother syndrome.” I guess you have to take your irrelevant little victories when you can get them.

    Jimmy worked hard and didn’t whine about playing time or his contract. When it came time to move him, Belichick rewarded him by sending him into a situation where he could excel. You have to give Shanahan credit for preparing Garopollo and calling plays which highlight his strengths.
  32. well, atleast the patriots won’t be dominant for another 15 years with JG at the helm

    That’s likely true, but this thing ain’t over.

  35. You gotta have a quarterback to win in this league…i bet the 49ers can’t wait til next season

    That division should be real interesting in 2018

  36. Jimmy G, the ten-year franchise QB has arrived!

    And somehow, numnuts Jed York will still find a way to screw this up.

    I’m excited, but very cautious about the Niners’ future.

  37. Memo to the copy editor: Gould was six for six= 18 pts plus the one TD = 25. The Niners have their QB. Let’s sign a FA or two in the offseason and have a good draft. Watch out in ’18.

  40. I have mixed feelings about this.
    On one hand, I’m happy for Niner fans. Not only can Jimmy be the franchise qb they’ve been wanting, a guy like him can make the Niners more attractive to top vets and free agents. On the other hand, Jed York does not deserve a QB like Jimmy. And Jimmy does not deserve an owner like Jed York…

  41. Remember when this moron said this:
    rageviral says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Lol. Funny. The Jags aren’t even gonna win their division. They’ll get blasted by the titans like they did earlier in the season. I think you forgot, Tennessee control they’re own destiny, they win out, they win the division.
    Looks like the Titans controlled their destiny right into a ditch

  43. Jimmy G – Legit. We all knew it here in New England.

    I wish the timing was better, but the greatest quarterback who ever laced ‘em up has some time to go…

  44. Funny how the Titans coaching staff always says the other team was really good and it came down to one play. if you watched the game it was several plays. Time for J-Rob to fire the OC Robiskie. Make Mularkey call the plays for the last two games ( Ya i’m saying the Titans go 8-8). then tell mularkey if he don’t win the next two games he’s fired. There is no accountability with this coaching staff.

  45. Wow. For a pittance of a trade compensation, the 49ers have the real deal.

    Congrats to the Shanny brat for keeping his team together.

    Joe Gibbs lost a lot of games in a row before he found his winning ways.

  46. From what I saw of the game, WR’s and TE’s were running wide open all game. Idk why but Titans have been in a downward spiral but it was still an impressive win by the niners. Titans need new leadership outside of the GM

  48. All that Jimmy has ever done is WIN.
    I don’t know how people are still doubting him.

    He is a great one! Just watch.

    Watching him crush the Titans hopes, right after watching the Pats rip the hearts out of the Steelers was simply “Must See TV”!

    All was right in the Football World today!

  49. egomaniac247, yes, your Cards are struggling now, but I think you’re in better shape than my Seahawks, especially after today’s mauling by the Rams. Goff and Jimmy G are definitely the real deal, with years ahead of them. I love our Russell Wilson, but he’s seven years ahead of the other two, and eight or nine ahead of your eventual rookie hotshot.

    I am happy to see the NFC West finally becoming a strong division. Both for love of football and pride of no longer being the cellar division in the league, and to have strong competition to better prepare us for the playoffs when we earn it.

    Try to enjoy the rest of the season, and best of luck next year! Looking forward to (at least) two very competitive games against you next season.

  50. absolutevisuals says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm
    Jimmy does it again – against an average underplaying team. Lets be honest, the Titans are mediocre. They’re one of the most disappointing teams there is as they were expected to get to the next level.

    Lets stop and really be honest. There’s no proof that he’s “the franchise” when he’s looked good against the bad teams, and bad against the good teams. More importantly, Kyle Shanahan is NOT Jim Harbaugh. In the chance Jimmy G is legit, Jed York is still the owner. Those 4 years under Harbaugh were the outlier and the way it ended was just vintage York. 49ers are going to still be bad for a long time.

    You sounds bitter. What NFL game has Jimmy G looked bad in? weird thing to say when he hasn’t lost an NFL game and hes certainly putting up efficient numbers.

  51. There’s nothing about Jimmy G’s game that is a gimmick. He only relies on his legs to deliver down the field. He has great pocket awareness. Great arm. Great accuracy. There is certainly a moxie about him in the pocket. Also, nobody in the NFL has a quicker release. The haters can say he will get “figured out” but there isnt anything there. His numbers go up when hes blitzed. good luck playing zone against him. It doesn’t matter who you like, how can anyone watch him play and think he won’t be good for years to come barring injury?

  52. I wanted to tank for the draft pick. Granted Texans, Bears and Titans are not top tier teams. 49ers haven’t had this many passing yards in years.
    With over 100 million in cap space next year…Next year should be exciting.

  53. I remember feeling a glimmer of hope for the Niners, after many years of misery, When Colin Kaepernick broke out — beating the Packers, beating Brady and the Patriots in their house. But CK at his very best never made decisions as fast as Garoppolo. This man looks like the real deal. I agree with everyone here who says, “Let’s wait and see.”

    But, damn, at least I have hope again!

  56. Yeah he’s only beat mediocre teams, but look what he’s had to work with. Other than Staley, Hyde, or Goodwin can anyone not a 49ers fan name any other player on offense in that game for the 49ers. We have trash at C and G, the most IR in the NFL. He’s doing it with guys who nobody knows, nor will anyone ever know. Impressive!

  57. So some of the people here want to comment on the teams he has been playing…. look at the injury plagued roster he is playing with. Taylor, Goodwin, and Celek have been better since he took over. The offensive line has ONE healthy member of the line who isn’t trash. Freaking Zane Beadles was playing RT.

    And he is in a great position next week. If they lose its a great defense playing a team with a terrible o-line. But if Garoppolo leads them to a win against this defense it is going to have positive long term implications in free agency.

  59. 1950giantsfan says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:53 am
    New QB new GM new Head Coach semi new stadium call them what they are…The Santa Clara 49ers
    ——————————————
    Ok, New Jersey Giants fan.

