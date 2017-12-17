Jimmy Garoppolo does it again as 49ers beat Titans

Getty Images

The 49ers were 1-10. Then Jimmy Garoppolo became their starting quarterback. Now the 49ers are 4-10.

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to three wins in three starts, including a thrilling 25-23 victory today over the Titans.

In todays game, Garoppolo was nothing short of outstanding: He completed 31 of 43 passes for 381 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. And he marched the 49ers down the field and into field goal range in the final minute, setting up Robbie Gould‘s game-winning field goal as time expired.

Garoppolo was the star of the show, but Gould was a close second. He went 5-for-5 on field goals, the second time during the 49ers’ three-game winning streak that Gould has gone 5-for-5. Marquise Goodwin also turned in a big game for the 49ers, catching 10 passes for 114 yards.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was solid, completing 23 of 33 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He helped the Titans get into range for what appeared to be a game-winning field goal after the two-minute warning. But then Garoppolo’s magic began.

The Titans fell to 8-6, but they still have a shot in the AFC playoff race. They’re not out of it as disappointing as this loss was.

The 49ers are long since out of it, but with Garoppolo, they’ve got a great future ahead of them. This kid is the real deal.