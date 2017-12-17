Joe Haden, Chris Hogan inactive for Steelers-Patriots

Getty Images

The Steelers will have to wait at least another week for cornerback Joe Haden‘s return to the lineup.

Haden has missed the last four games after fracturing his fibula, but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Patriots after returning to practice during the week. The Steelers obviously didn’t see what they needed to see in pregame work, however, and the team will go with Artie Burns, Coty Sensabaugh (active after also being listed as questionable), Cameron Sutton, Mike Hilton and William Gay at corner on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is also inactive. Hogan played against the Dolphins last week after missing time with a shoulder injury and wasn’t on the injury report, but reports on Sunday morning were that he’d miss the game.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt is active for his first game with the Patriots and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is playing for the Steelers.