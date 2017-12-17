Joe Haden, Chris Hogan inactive for Steelers-Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
The Steelers will have to wait at least another week for cornerback Joe Haden‘s return to the lineup.

Haden has missed the last four games after fracturing his fibula, but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Patriots after returning to practice during the week. The Steelers obviously didn’t see what they needed to see in pregame work, however, and the team will go with Artie Burns, Coty Sensabaugh (active after also being listed as questionable), Cameron Sutton, Mike Hilton and William Gay at corner on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is also inactive. Hogan played against the Dolphins last week after missing time with a shoulder injury and wasn’t on the injury report, but reports on Sunday morning were that he’d miss the game.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt is active for his first game with the Patriots and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is playing for the Steelers.

4 responses to “Joe Haden, Chris Hogan inactive for Steelers-Patriots

  1. If the Steelers can’t beat NE without Hightower, Van Noy, Branch, Edelman and Hogan, at home, they’ll never get it done.

  2. walker1191 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Agreed it would be a better game with BOTH teams healthy but who isn’t ripped up this time of year? The injuries in the Pats front 7 might bode well for Bell and that could keep Brady off the field. Conversely when the Pats are on offense the absence of Shazier and Haden may make life a bit easier on Gronkowski but if Cooks doesn’t get some separation this week that may not be enough. Going to be a good one.

  4. that first big throw from Tom to Cooks…a blast from the past. 2004 AFC Championship game, tom had a double reverse in which he held the ball, and threw a bullet to Deion branch.

