Marqise Lee leaves with ankle injury

AP

The Jaguars had only four receivers active Sunday. They lost Marqise Lee in the first quarter, leaving them with three available, possibly for the remainder of the game.

Lee was blocking on a running play when his right leg got stuck underneath Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who accidentally rolled over Lee’s ankle. Lee immediately grabbed his right ankle.

The Jaguars list Lee as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Lee had no stats before leaving for the locker room with assistance from the medical staff.

The Jaguars scored six plays later on a 1-yard run by Tommy Bohanon for a 7-0 lead.