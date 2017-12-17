NFL believes Michael Bennett was indeed trying to get the ball

Getty Images

As MDS recently explained it, the NFL needs to explain why Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett wasn’t fined or suspended for diving at the knees of Jaguars center Brandon Linder. While the league has not yet provided an on-the-record explanation (it may be coming at the next Joe Lockhart media briefing), a source with knowledge of the situation has explained the league’s interpretation of the situation to PFT.

“Bennett wasn’t fined because the video does not show him making an attempt to cut the center,” the source said. “The video clearly shows he was looking to swipe the ball and his body never went forward. The center was at fault for the post-snap [interaction].”

Reasonable minds may differ on whether that explanation is sufficient. But that’s the NFL’s position, and it likely will be the same explanation if/when Lockhart is asked about it by a reporter, as soon as Monday.