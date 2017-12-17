Nick Foles’ fourth TD pass has Eagles up 31-23 in third quarter

Getty Images

Carson Wentz threw 33 touchdowns this year before tearing his ACL against the Rams last weekend and the Eagles offense hasn’t stopped finding the end zone with Nick Foles at the helm.

Foles threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor with 5:47 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants. The Eagles now lead 31-23 in a game they trailed 20-7 in the second quarter.

The touchdown pass is the fourth of the game for Foles. That’s the most Foles has thrown in a game since he threw seven against the Raiders in Week 13 of the 2013 season. Foles would finish that season with 27 touchdown passes and two interceptions, which may not be the kind of production the Eagles are expecting from this tour of duty, but they’d certainly take it.

The four scores have gone to four different receivers and the Eagles now have three receivers — Agholor, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery — with at least eight touchdown catches on the season.