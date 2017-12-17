Nick Foles’ fourth TD pass has Eagles up 31-23 in third quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
Carson Wentz threw 33 touchdowns this year before tearing his ACL against the Rams last weekend and the Eagles offense hasn’t stopped finding the end zone with Nick Foles at the helm.

Foles threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor with 5:47 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants. The Eagles now lead 31-23 in a game they trailed 20-7 in the second quarter.

The touchdown pass is the fourth of the game for Foles. That’s the most Foles has thrown in a game since he threw seven against the Raiders in Week 13 of the 2013 season. Foles would finish that season with 27 touchdown passes and two interceptions, which may not be the kind of production the Eagles are expecting from this tour of duty, but they’d certainly take it.

The four scores have gone to four different receivers and the Eagles now have three receivers — Agholor, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery — with at least eight touchdown catches on the season.

25 responses to “Nick Foles’ fourth TD pass has Eagles up 31-23 in third quarter

  4. Foles was wrong–the offense has changed—for the better. Trade wentz for rosen, j. as wentz is just starting to build an injury history due to running outside of the pocket.

  6. nice one two combo to have at qb. Lets hope the eagles dont do something foolish and trade foles for a 3rd round pick or even a second to cleveland. Nice to have a winning back up to keep the engine running smooth. DEFENSE now that is worrying me for the eagles!

  7. tollisonsmith says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Foles was wrong–the offense has changed—for the better. Trade wentz for rosen, j. as wentz is just starting to build an injury history due to running outside of the pocket

    You would love that, wouldn’t you?

  8. reapshavocblog says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    A shoot out with a team that has 17 players on ir…..not a team who will hold up against in the playoffs.

    As much as you hope. Too bad they will.

  11. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Nigel Bradham is gonna be a problem in the playoffs ,,too mouthy

    You said it yourself. The playoffs. Somewhere YOUR mouthy running back isn’t going to be. Did you like it when he planted your boy like a fern TWICE?

  13. walker1191 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Where are all the guys claiming Wentz is a “system” QB?
    ————————-

    Why state the obvious?

  14. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Bradham got hands like pizza boxes

    Just about as good as your boy Shepard’s. 3 drops, including a sure TD. You must be so proud.

    2-12. Enjoy.

  15. mmack66 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    walker1191 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Where are all the guys claiming Wentz is a “system” QB?
    ————————-

    Why state the obvious?

    That you don’t know what you’re talking about? That will take care of itself. Just keep babbling. That’ll be the trick.

  17. The BisonDumbeth has been quite came out today when his iggles struggled with the worse team in foootball typical iggle yacker

  18. A few facts for you flailing, excuse babbling “system qb” sycophants…

    Foles was traded, after getting injured, following a playoff season, by a coach that clearly didn’t have the first clue about evaluating NFL talent. This is CLEAR AND PRESENT fact. Evaluate the three drafts under THAT coach, and any non biased conclusion would be that.

    Foles, on his next team, did not perform well, although the coaching staff, including the head coach ( See Fisher, Jeff) has almost NEVER ( and that’s an awful long time) had a track record of developing* a QB. Not withstanding, this same coach saw the writing on the wall of his employment with that team and drafted (!) ANOTHER qb, which he promptly (and made it look easy) exhibited zero ability to develop THAT QB (See Jared Goff’s 2016 season).

    So, for those paying along at home: 2 Qbs. Aquired by the same coaching staff. Both players shown scarce ability to develop their skills in any way, under the same coaching staff.

    Two coaches cut Foles. Both coaches are out of the league. And Foles is starting in the playoffs. Again.

    System QB. Right.

    * The only exception would be Steve McNair, but anyone would agree he is a generational talent that you would have to actually give an effort to prevent him to succeed in the NFL.

  19. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    The BisonDumbeth has been quite came out today when his iggles struggled with the worse team in foootball typical iggle yacker

    Say it with me

    TWO. AND. TWELVE.

    Enjoy.

  23. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    1960 Enjoy that

    Nah. I’d rather enjoy THIS season and the DEUCE on the win column in DECEMBER for the Gints.

    I don’t know if you noticed that or not, EB2. Just wanted to point that out.

  24. delgriffth says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Third road game in a row after two straight out west. Birds D looked tired and slow.

    I agree. But the haters will just manifest any garbage excuse they believe.

