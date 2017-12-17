Nick Foles throws TD on opening drive, Eagles up 7-6

AP

The Eagles offense is off to a good start with Nick Foles as their starting quarterback.

Foles was 4-of-4 to open the game and capped the drive with a three-yard toss to Alshon Jeffery for a touchdown. It was the second time he hooked up with Jeffery on the opening drive and the catch held up after a review to make sure the wideout remained in the field of play while making the catch.

Jake Elliott‘s extra point gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The biggest gain of the drive came when Foles tried a deep ball to Torrey Smith a couple of plays before the touchdown. Smith couldn’t catch the ball, but drew a pass interference penalty on safety Darian Thompson to move the ball to the Giants’ 5-yard-line.