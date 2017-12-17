Packers come back to take halftime lead

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
Getty Images

It would be wrong to say Aaron Rodgers looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat.

But it would also be wrong to say he’s not still Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback has had an up-and-down first half in his return to action from a broken collarbone, and has given his team a 14-10 halftime lead over the Panthers.

The go-ahead score came when Rodgers had to duck out of pressure to find Randall Cobb, who shook down the Panthers secondary to turn it into a 33-yard touchdown.

Rodgers is 10-of-17 for 128 yards in the first half, with two touchdowns and an interception. That’s been enough to overcome (for now) a quick start by the Panthers, who will get the ball to start the second half.

4 responses to “Packers come back to take halftime lead

  1. I just don’t see it. They have to win out and get a lot of help to become just a wild card team. Then they will have to play one of teams who won their division. To Aaron’s shoulder, be afraid, be very afraid.The Packer’s are taking a huge risk.

  3. I cannot honestly say whether Rogers is back or not. I can only go to the NFL’s website and see he has thrown 3 interceptions so far. Better off developing Hudley for the future than risking everything on a losing season. But like I said, I’m only going to stats. I could be wrong…

  4. Yes very typical Aaron Rodgers: he throws a 2 yd pass the receiver uses Herculean moves to avoid 5-6 defenders and somehow manages to find the endzone and then everyone praises Aaron Rodgers …

