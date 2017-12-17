Packers come back to take halftime lead

Getty Images

It would be wrong to say Aaron Rodgers looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat.

But it would also be wrong to say he’s not still Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback has had an up-and-down first half in his return to action from a broken collarbone, and has given his team a 14-10 halftime lead over the Panthers.

The go-ahead score came when Rodgers had to duck out of pressure to find Randall Cobb, who shook down the Panthers secondary to turn it into a 33-yard touchdown.

Rodgers is 10-of-17 for 128 yards in the first half, with two touchdowns and an interception. That’s been enough to overcome (for now) a quick start by the Panthers, who will get the ball to start the second half.