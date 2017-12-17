Panthers announce Jerry Richardson to sell team

Getty Images

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson planned to sell the team he founded shortly after his death, rather than keep it in his family.

But with a new set of allegations that he sexually harassed employees and used racially insensitive language emerged changed the story, he’s not going to wait.

The Panthers announced a statement from Richardson that he intends to sell the team he brought to his home state.

“I believe that it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership,” he said in the statement. “Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played.”

This is obviously a stunning turn of events during an incredible day for the team, and the only owner in the league who also played in the NFL.

After firing his sons in 2009, Richardson had written into his will that the team would be sold within two years of his death.