Panthers hang on to beat Packers, improve to 10-4

For a moment, the Panthers have something to celebrate.

While the problems of owner Jerry Richardson are bigger than anything that might have happened on the field Sunday, they took care of the one thing they could control, beating the Packers 31-24 to move a step closer to a playoff berth.

They did it by goading Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into an uncharacteristically sloppy day, and playing the kind of polished offense they’ve seen in fits and starts all year.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw four touchdown passes, ran for 58 yards, Christian McCaffrey added 136 yards from scrimmage, Greg Olsen, the Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee from the Panthers, chipped in 116 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers improved to 10-4.

That was enough on a day they pressured the Packers into four turnovers, effectively killing their playoff hopes.

Rodgers was not himself in his first game back from a broken collarbone, in more ways than one.

The guy who had made a career out of taking care of the ball (75 interceptions in 148 career games) was very generous against the Panthers, throwing three picks as part of a 26-of-45 day.

With the Packers dropping to 7-7 and out of any reasonable playoff contention, it also creates a reasonable question as to whether he’ll play again this year. He said before coming back this week it had to make sense for him to return, and the Packers have to ask whether it does Saturday against the Vikings or in the finale against the Lions.

  2. But…but…I thought Aaron Rodgers’ return meant instant Super Bowl berth.

    Hey at least you have a shot at your super bowl game against the Vikings next week.

    You know, the NFC North Champs Vikings.

  6. The arrogance of the Cheese Cheaters was on full display today.

    The idiots from Cheeseland rushed their cheating QB back from injury only to lose the game that they needed and no longer are the Cheese Cheaters or their disgusting fans going to celebrate anything other than “what might have been”.

    Remember, we were told that their backup cheese cheater was good.

    But evidently they didn’t trust him to save their season so they installed their head cheater and he choked.

  7. My Packers should have kept Brett Clannahundley at QB. Aaron used to be good. But Aaron is clearly on the decline.

  9. Injuries, in this case, the result of some dirty hits by rivals specifically targeting superior players were too much to overcome. Wish the Vikings well. After decades of horrible play, choking away even the slightest of opportunities and never ever winning the big game, this could be their year to finally have a worthwhile season.

  10. Even though we lost by the same margin as the Vikings did last week, here comes the barage of immature, insecure Viking fans.

  11. C’mon, fellow Packers fans, don’t give up all hope. Yet. We can run the table. We can make the playoffs and beat anyone. With our one man team. Right?

  13. Cam > Erin
    ——
    Case in point. Very clever with the name there. Have never seen that before in the comment section. Never.

  15. Wow, I cant imagine our good fortune. We win the NFC North walking away, all because Barr rode a shoulder long after a football was thrown. I have been a Viking fan all my life and Im so relieved we dont have to face a healthy Rodgers again until next year. We better win it all this year cause he’s gonna come back and dominate again next year just like he always does. SKOL Vikes SKOL.

  17. And it wouldn’t be a packers loss if Eryn and McCarthy weren’t crying to the officials. 7-7 and out of the playoff race if Atlanta wins Monday night.

    With that said, please play him next week against the Vikes. Barr and company have something to say about his cowardly acts the last game.

    Skol🙏Skol🙏Skol🙏Skol🙏

  18. I’ve said it. What kind of excuses the Packas going to make now? I thought we told the Packas there’s no making excuses for not winning the north and anything short of super bowl victory is an annual packas collapse. Here we go!

  19. Aaron got beat up. Badly. And lost. Just so fat Mike could try and save his job. We Packers fans hate fat Mike.

  20. laserw says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    But evidently they didn’t trust him to save their season so they installed their head cheater and he choked.

    ——————————————————————————————

    Choked? Thats a funny interpretation. A game tying drive was ended by a fumble by the receiver that replaced the guy who was blindsided by a dirty hit. To still be in that game at the two minute warning was downright heroic. Great effort Packers. Wasnt our year.

  21. Not a Packers fan, but I don’t understand the hate one of the best QBs of all-time gets or the whole “Erin” thing. I mean, if I were 12 years-old I might chuckle, but I’m almost a grown man (39).

  24. Rodgers clearly did not have total strength in his throwing arm. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him under throw so many long balls. If they play him anymore this year Mcpancake should be fired.

  25. If Davis JR. isn’t suspended for that hit there is a total double standard.

    He blindsided him, targeted the head, and left his feat.

  27. well, the diva comes back, and gets picked 3 times, under throws a bunch. finishes with a 62 rating….why did he come back? and let me guess, even though the last 3 games were all MUST WIN for green bay, they are still in the hunt right? good lord almighty.. oh and hey, packer fans….THE VIKINGS won the nfc north with a BACKUP..A BACKUP!!! whats your excuse now besides having a qb come back to pad his stats and try and save mcfattys job?

  29. johngaltwho says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm
    laserw says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    But evidently they didn’t trust him to save their season so they installed their head cheater and he choked.

    ——————————————————————————————

    Choked? Thats a funny interpretation. A game tying drive was ended by a fumble by the receiver that replaced the guy who was blindsided by a dirty hit. To still be in that game at the two minute warning was downright heroic. Great effort Packers. Wasnt our year.

    and yet 3 of your last wins came against the bears, the browns and tampa bay.. so u proved one thing. gb can slink by and beat crap teams

  31. … and most of the comments about a Carolina vs. Green Bay game come from – ? Heidi fans, of course. Well, enjoy your one year atop the division girls, and your “franchise QB.”
    No one wants to go to a Super Bowl in Minnesota anyway.

  33. Have at it Vikings fans.. some maturity would be nice though. Rogers made it exciting for a while though. Im hoping the Packers will have a new D coordinator next year. I think most of us real football fans knew for a while that the Vikings would win the division. Now lets see how they finish the season and how far they get in the playoffs. Because, you know, we all certainly hope they don’t choke.

  36. And now they’re a Falcons win away from being eliminated from the playoff race. If that happens, hopefully TT, MM, and DC will finally be fired before they waste any more of a HOF career of Rodgers. They’ve had now 26 straight years of 2 among the greatest QBs ever and they’ve won a sorry 2 SBs. The 49ers won 5 in a 20 year period where they had Montana and Young. The Packers have failed Favre and Rodgers miserably by not surrounding them with any talent or a decent defense.

    What a waste it will be if the Packers finish 30 years of Favre and Rodgers with 2 Super Bowl wins. Fire Thompson, McCarthy, and Capers!!!!

  39. allight59 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:27 pm
    Enjoy your offseason, Cheesers. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA….so befitting a classless fanbase.
    —————————————————————–
    Says the guy who was so excited to have that child abusing SOB Peterson back on his team!!! SMH!!!!

  40. Love all the haters wondering what the excuses are going to be. No excuses from me. The Packers got beat by a team that played better, plain and simple. If GB had won, the skol trolls would be coming here and saying it was because the refs gave the game away.

  41. Panthers defense did what was necessary to win. Congrats to the Panthers and their defense. Best I’ve seen all season. Their physicality reminded me of the ’85 Bears – best defense in the league.

  43. I was hoping next week’s game would have more relevance. Tough loss cheesers – sorry for the needless trolling.

  44. Packer tears taste so much better than Grape Crush….Erin is done. 3 INTs, 60 passer rating….NOPACKNO….enjoy the next decade of bottom dwelling…

  48. genericcommenter says:

    Not a Packers fan, but I don’t understand the hate one of the best QBs of all-time gets or the whole “Erin” thing. I mean, if I were 12 years-old I might chuckle, but I’m almost a grown man (39).
    ========================================================

    Because he’s an arrogant jerk who abandoned his own family.

  50. He won’t play next week on the frozen Lambeau Field against the rapid Minnesota defense if he knows what’s good for him. If you think the Vikes forgot about how Eryn waited until he was surrounded by his teammates, close to the sideline, and after Barr turned his back to talk crap, you are sadly mistaken. The Vikings are going to take every shot on him they can. If he plays, he will be lucky to walk off the field under his own power.

    That’s not an insult, that’s just a fact of life.

  51. How many years has it been since the Viking fans could gloat? Enjoy yourselves.

    Packet fans haven’t had to sit out the postseason for a while, now we know somewhat what it’s like to be a Viking fan.

    Maybe just maybe they will get to feel the thrill of winning a SB for the first time in that franchise’s existence. Good luck.

  52. purpleguy says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    I was hoping next week’s game would have more relevance. Tough loss cheesers – sorry for the needless trolling.

    marvin1958 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    You’re a good man, purpleguy. Congrats on your guys winning the North.

    ^^^^ This is how real football fans post on pft stories.

  53. That Panther defense though. Wow. That’s the defense that offensive coordinators have nightmares about. Sure tackling … seldom out of petition … they play to the whistle … and pursue the ball. Just an awesome defense. That is what I’d like to see out of the Pack’s defense. Truly, the best in the NFL and they’re peeking at the right time.

  54. Rodgers came back because he was sniffing after the MVP, and TEAM had nothing to do with it. McMuffin should be fired for putting him out there with an 80% collarbone. In fact Ted the Ghoul should be fired too.

  55. fansince68 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:46 pm
    The Panthers did not beat Green Bay. Green Bay beat themselves
    * * * * *
    I’m confused, does it still count as a loss in the standings, or should we give Green Bay a victory because they beat a team…themselves.

  56. so im torn. i dont get to see the epic playoff choke, yet after the last week of hearing milwaukee sports talk radio – and the delusional trolls here – claim they were going to run the table, not only make the playoffs, but also win the super bowl, i guess ill take the tears anyway i can get them.

    #enjoytheoffseason

  57. After all the TOs, it was amazing GB was in that game at all with 2 minutes to play.

    I was thinking we were going to see one of those moon ball Hail Marys at the end, but it wasn’t meant to be.

  60. This is what happens to Any NFL Qb that returns from a broken collarbone the Same season he broke it-3INT’s and under thrown balls! The Packers were lucky that Rodgers didn’t get hit to the ground on that shoulder today as that likely would’ve Ended his career right then & there. Erin’s arrogance was once again his undoing, he truly believes he’s a god out there on the football field, Well this is one puny god! Oh and If Packers fans believe that he’ll be Back next season to Elite status think again as at his age coupled by the fact it was his Trowing shoulder that was surgically repaired, I doubt if you will Ever see but a mere flash of his former elite self. I truly hope for the fan base that Ted,McFat & Capers get the boot in the off season but I wouldn’t count on that. I do believe though that Ted Will be looking for Rodgers replacement in the 2018 draft as he Knows now Erin’s Best days are behind him!

  61. no excuses here, our defense sucks, has forever, hope your queens choke like they always do, FIRE CAPERS,

  63. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:46 pm
    And now they’re a Falcons win away from being eliminated from the playoff race. If that happens, hopefully TT, MM, and DC will finally be fired before they waste any more of a HOF career of Rodgers. They’ve had now 26 straight years of 2 among the greatest QBs ever and they’ve won a sorry 2 SBs. The 49ers won 5 in a 20 year period where they had Montana and Young. The Packers have failed Favre and Rodgers miserably by not surrounding them with any talent or a decent defense.

    What a waste it will be if the Packers finish 30 years of Favre and Rodgers with 2 Super Bowl wins. Fire Thompson, McCarthy, and Capers!!!!

    //////////////////////

    This is the only time I’ve ever disagreed with you. Sign McCarthy, capers and TT to massive extensions

  64. tangysizzl says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm
    How many years has it been since the Viking fans could gloat? Enjoy yourselves.

    ////////////////

    It’s been one year. Vikings have won the last 2 out of 3 NFCN titles. It’s going to be a long cold winter according to the Farmers Almanac. Enjoy the playoffs.

  65. Prayers to Davanta. Besides Blake Martinez and the running backs can’t really point to anyone who improved their play this season. That aint good. Congrats to the classy PFT vike fans on the division title. You both deserve it.

  66. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm
    He won’t play next week on the frozen Lambeau Field against the rapid Minnesota defense if he knows what’s good for him. If you think the Vikes forgot about how Eryn waited until he was surrounded by his teammates, close to the sideline, and after Barr turned his back to talk crap, you are sadly mistaken. The Vikings are going to take every shot on him they can. If he plays, he will be lucky to walk off the field under his own power.

    That’s not an insult, that’s just a fact of life.
    _____________________________
    So instead of concentrating on getting prepared for the postseason, The Vikings are gonna take cheap shots because somebody said something about one of their cheap shots. Yep, sounds like a Zimmer coached team.

  67. Packers need to clean house. McCarthy’s playcalling is pathetic…13 runs and 45 passes…it was clear Rodgers wasn’t healthy enough (all 3 ints were underthrown balls). Aaron Jones had 47 yards on 3 carries…give him the ball! Help out Rodgers rather than rely on him

  68. League needs to have an ejection rule for helmet to helmet hits that are penalized. Adams was out but Davis still got to play. What a joke.

  70. tough season. still proud of my team. retool for next year. anyone that wins the NFC should not get too loud. to be the best, you have to beat the best and everyone was robbed of that opportunity when Rodgers went down. i know i had that feeling when we beat the bears and vikings in the playoffs when they didn’t have their starting qb’s. it’s just not the same when you beat the back-up. hopefully the vikings are good next year when we take back the division. go pack go forever!

  71. Like the Vikings fans usually say, ” I would rather be eliminated in week 15 than to make it to the playoffs and lose in the NFCCG”.

  72. All Packer fans can do now is root for whoever plays the Vikings. Packers players may as well intentionally injure as many vikings.players as they can next week.

  73. But.. but.. I thought the Pack was going to win out with the return of their savior QB Aaron Rodgers?

    Welcome to reality.

    Now be smart and sit the future of your franchise the rest of the season so you have something to look forward to. Will the Green Bay coaching staff listen to reason? Probably not.

  74. and enough of the “erin” crap. it isn’t clever. it fact, it’s sexist. it insinuates that woman are weak. your mother would be ashamed of you. women are the reason we all exist. show some respect. you sound like all these hollywood dirtbags that are being shown the door. it’s disgusting.

  75. “Looks like Christmas came early in Mn!”

    Vikings fans were never concerned about the Packers and Rodgers coming back,
    yet this comment appears on the Panthers/Packers blog. Hmm.

  76. It’s a good thing the Packers lost so the Viking trolls don’t have to dig up a missed 5 yard penalty on 2nd and 1 in the first quarter as evidence that Packers get all the calls.

  77. johngaltwho says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    ” rivals specifically targeting superior players”
    _____________

    Only the select Packer Super-Trolls believe this. But I guess you have to have something as your go-to excuse.

    ___________________________________________________

  78. “Well, enjoy your one year atop the division girls…”

    Jesse

    Today, the Vikings clinched the division for the 20th time.

    That happens to be the all time record for our division.

    This is now 2 of the last 3 years.

    The Vikings also hold the record for consecutive division Championships with 6.

    Just stating the facts.

  79. Bears fan here happy to see the Packers lose… but… that TD that was given the Packers on review was NOT a TD. Dude’s butt was on the endline and he didn’t even have control at that point.

  81. “Vikings fans were never concerned about the Packers and Rodgers coming back,
    yet this comment appears on the Panthers/Packers blog. Hmm.”

    ___________

    Yeah because like i said, i dont have to listen to packa`s fans whine and cry anymore. Its over Johnny.

  84. And of course the skol trolls are still claiming the Packers get every call. Of course they are not discouraged by the fact that Davis wasn’t ejected for launching and blindsiding Adamsn helmet to helmet.

  85. Packers fans doing what they do best in this thread, crying their eyes out, pointing fingers, and bragging about past accomplishments…

    Everyone else in the world knows Barr’s hit was not dirty, but please, keep going back to it and saying it was. What happened to your next man up mantra? I guess that only counts when they win, not when you need it for a built in excuse as to why you lose?

    I would cut you some slack, but you never cut the Vikings any slack. The same thing being done to you now, you’ve been doing to Vikings fans and other fan bases for years——-but now the shoes on the other foot, youre going to cry about it?!

    Typical, very typical and expected.

