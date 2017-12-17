Panthers hang on to beat Packers, improve to 10-4

Getty Images

For a moment, the Panthers have something to celebrate.

While the problems of owner Jerry Richardson are bigger than anything that might have happened on the field Sunday, they took care of the one thing they could control, beating the Packers 31-24 to move a step closer to a playoff berth.

They did it by goading Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into an uncharacteristically sloppy day, and playing the kind of polished offense they’ve seen in fits and starts all year.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw four touchdown passes, ran for 58 yards, Christian McCaffrey added 136 yards from scrimmage, Greg Olsen, the Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee from the Panthers, chipped in 116 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers improved to 10-4.

That was enough on a day they pressured the Packers into four turnovers, effectively killing their playoff hopes.

Rodgers was not himself in his first game back from a broken collarbone, in more ways than one.

The guy who had made a career out of taking care of the ball (75 interceptions in 148 career games) was very generous against the Panthers, throwing three picks as part of a 26-of-45 day.

With the Packers dropping to 7-7 and out of any reasonable playoff contention, it also creates a reasonable question as to whether he’ll play again this year. He said before coming back this week it had to make sense for him to return, and the Packers have to ask whether it does Saturday against the Vikings or in the finale against the Lions.