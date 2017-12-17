Panthers players walk fine line with Richardson comments

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
For Panthers players and coaches, the Sports Illustrated story regarding accusations against owner Jerry Richardson came out so close to kickoff, they couldn’t know the depth of the charges when they were asked to talk about them.

But while most of them signaled the appropriate measure of concern about the seriousness of the topic, they also fell back on their own relationship with their boss.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Richardson was someone he respected, but walked a fine line with his remarks, saying “I hope things don’t alter my thinking of him.”

“I don’t take these things lightly,” Newton said. “I’m just telling you my experiences, . . . He’s played a father-like role in my life.”

Likewise, coach Ron Rivera recounted the ways Richardson helped him when his house burned, and the support he offered when his brother died of cancer.

But because the allegations of workplace misconduct (which include former employees receiving settlements for sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur against a former scout) were printed less than an hour before they played, most players tried to not not speak on the topic at all.

Several key veterans, including Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers, didn’t talk to reporters at all after the game. One Panthers staffer said Peppers wanted to talk to Richardson before he left for the night.

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said he was surprised by the initial reports of an internal investigation Friday, because like the rest of the players, Richardson had a good relationship with him.

“I don’t know nothing that’s going on, so I don’t really want to speak on it,” Munnerlyn said when asked about the accusations of racial slurs. “I’ve never heard that. Mr. Richardson’s always been a nice man to me, . . . He’s always put a smile on my face.”

There are former employees there who do not share that opinion. And because of it, the league office is investigating.

15 responses to “Panthers players walk fine line with Richardson comments

  6. So your wife/girlfriend/sister walks into the room and an old phart like Richardson says, hey, turn around and let me see your behind in those jeans! You have no problem with that? He says, did you just wiggle into those or did you have to get on the bed and squirm into them? He insists your wife wear a seat belt, and the feels her up while he buckles the belt for her. She walks by and he pats her on the ass. And you laugh? You say no big deal? Or do you punch his bleeping lights out, after telling him exactly what you think of him? How you answer says a LOT about you as a person.

  7. Payouts never look good, especially four of them. Smoke doesn’t always mean fire but it sure does indicate a high possibility of it, hence the investigation.

    I’d be surprised if the NFL comes up with anything other than “We looked into it. We are satisfied with the outcome”.

    Sealing away settlements for these types of behaviors is what allows for predators to continue to get away with it. Weinstein, the Catholic Church, just about everyone with money gets to hold out that carrot with the stipulation no one is allowed to talk about it, even if it involved a criminal act.

    At some point, someone has to step in and say “No. This cannot be sealed away. It is a public safety issue.”

  10. “EZWriter says: December 17, 2017 at 6:52 pm So your wife/girlfriend/sister walks into the room and an old phart like Richardson says, hey, turn around and let me see your behind in those jeans! You have no problem with that? He says, did you just wiggle into those or did you have to get on the bed and squirm into them? He insists your wife wear a seat belt, and the feels her up while he buckles the belt for her. She walks by and he pats her on the ass. And you laugh? You say no big deal? Or do you punch his bleeping lights out, after telling him exactly what you think of him? How you answer says a LOT about you as a person.”

    Based on the circumstances you put in your missive (and I’m not saying it is true) I think anyone on this message board would go full ninja on his arse. We’re supposed to protect the ladies, not bully them or grope them.

  11. Some people have problems with reading comprehension. These aren’t allegations. They were admitted to and paid for to go away without ever reporting so to the league. But some people are still swearing nothing to see here and that just accusations.

  13. My too soon analysis…
    The Big Cat 81, right? It’s hard enough for people half his age to have to keep their guard up all the time and not say or do something that could be construed as a slur or harassment on some level at work. For there to be 4 payouts, that’s more than smoke. So yeah, I bet he probably said/did some stuff that doesn’t fly in today’s world and writing a check was the best remedy. But I would also bet he didn’t lose sleep over it and doesn’t see it as harassment. He’s from an era where actions spoke louder than words. In today’s world, it’s the other way around and an 81 year old man probably has trouble changing old habits.

  14. I’m glad to heard the players say positive things based on their own experience with him.

    Richardson may be a racist sexual predator behind closed doors, but at least these guys did not just go with the flow and jump on the torch toting bandwagon.

    But if he is guilty, throw the book at him.

